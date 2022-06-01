County D3 golf teams finish season with top ten placements at regionals

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Hillsdale County boys golf teams took the long drive out to South Haven to take on some of the top teams in the MHSAA Division 3 regional championship. Hillsdale High School and head coach Marc Wilson headed into the regional championship after a successful top three finish in the LCAA conference. Jonesville and head coach Mike Beatty played in a competitive Big 8 conference before heading into postseason play.

Last season’s D3 regional 15 championship was held at Hawkshead golf club. This year, the regionals headed to Beeches Golf Club, located just east of South Haven. The 7,100-yard course is known for its picturesque hole 18 and features several water hazards.

Coloma won the regional championship with a 364 final score. Schoolcraft took second place with a 365 final score. The Olivet Eagles took third with a 270 final stroke total. The Hornets finished just outside team state qualification with a fourth-place finish and a final score of 379. Watervliet took fifth place. Jonesville took sixth place with a final score of 390.

The regional individual title was won by Sam Sawyer from Quincy, who shot a 76 and had a birdie. Hornet junior Jack Granata took sixth place with a final score of 88. Granata finished just one place out of individual state qualification. Jonesville junior Carter Lucas finished with a score of 94, tied with teammate Brennan Mains.

Granata finished the championship with one birdie and four pars. Hornet Brody Young shot a 93 and had one birdie and three pars. Grant Alley shot a 97 and had a birdie and three pars. Joseph Miller had a 101 final score and shot five pars. Carson LoPresto had four pars and shot a final score of 108.

Comet Carter Lucas had one birdie and three pars. Brennan Mains had three pars and a birdie. Zachery Mains had a final score of 97, shooting two birdies and three pars. Carter Baker shot 105 and had four pars. Colin Laney had a final score of 126 and had a par on hole 17.

The Hornets and the Comets end their 2021-22 campaigns. Senior Carson LoPresto played his final round with the Hornets.

The D3 Boys Golf State Finals will be played on June 10-11 at The Fortress Golf Course in Frankenmuth. The Fortress played hosts to the D4 finals last season, where Hillsdale Academy competed as a team. Hillsdale Academy and Will Carleton Academy compete in the D4 regional championship. Results will be released on Friday.