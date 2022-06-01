ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

CenterPoint says disconnection moratorium will end; here's how you can keep service on

By John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336Tcy_0fx86l4a00

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — CenterPoint Energy's moratorium on disconnections for Indiana residents will come to an end on June 13, the company announced.

A news release from CenterPoint encourages customers with past-due balances to contact the company to discuss payment options and other ways to avoid service disruption.

Those with a past-due balance will receive a phone call and email reminding them the extended grace period is ending. While customers will be subject to disconnection beginning June 13, CenterPoint Energy says it will take "a phased approach to disconnections."

Related: CenterPoint expects to ask to recover A.B. Brown closing costs from ratepayers soon

“Over the last two weeks, we connected with more than 150 customers face to face through the City of Evansville Access to Service fairs to assist in providing payment plans and connect with resources to avoid interruption of services," Ashley Babcock, CenterPoint's vice president for Indiana and Ohio Gas, said in a news release. "We will continue efforts to proactively reach out to customers with past due balances.”

Extended payment arrangements will still be offered to customers needing assistance. If a customer has a delinquent balance, they are encouraged to contact customer service at 1-800-227-1376.

For subscribers: CenterPoint bills have gone up in Evansville-area over last 5 years. Here's how much.

The CenterPoint news release also reminds customers to be mindful of scams targeting utility customers.

"The company would never call and demand payment over the phone via cash, money wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, gifts cards, PayPal, Venmo, Square Pay or Apple Pay within a defined amount of time to prevent immediate disconnection," the company's release says.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: CenterPoint says disconnection moratorium will end; here's how you can keep service on

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
City
Center Point, IN
State
Indiana State
Evansville, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
The Crusader Newspaper

Enhanced SNAP benefits for Indiana residents come to end

Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure families will have less money for groceries. For two years, all SNAP recipients received additional benefits to make ends meet. Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, explained the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disconnection#Prepaid Debit Cards#Centerpoint Energy#Ohio Gas
14news.com

Tri-State county leaders explain longtime problem of coal mine subsidence

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An abandoned coal mine collapse discovered on Wednesday in Providence is just one of many mine incidents that have been reported over the years. In 2015, a Walmart in Madisonville had to be shut down for several days because of a water and gas leak that was related to subsidence from an old man-made mine below it.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU adding important info to monthly statement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility reminds customers to check your monthly statement for a bill insert with important information about the EWSU 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. EWSU officials say they publish their Consumer Confidence Reports yearly, detailing many different things. The report includes where your water comes from, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
14news.com

New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pre-leasing is underway for a new shopping center planned for North Green River Road. Summit Real Estate shows the listing here on their website. It will be just north of the Morgan Ave. intersection near Showplace Cinemas and Bud’s Harley Davidson. Renderings show space for...
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU suspends heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
advantagenews.com

Illinois worker pay not keeping up with inflation

With the highest inflation rates in 40 years, most Illinoisans' wages are not keeping up. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the average worker in Illinois needed a pay raise of $5,360 to match the price increases on goods and services this past year, but the average worker received a raise of $3,164. Essentially, the average Illinoisan took a pay cut of $2,200.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

Big Neighborhood Yard Sales in Owensboro This Weekend

It's a weekend full of bargains here in Owensboro and we have all the details on we're to find them at the latest neighborhood yard sales. Graystone & Windstone Estates Annual Neighborhood Sale is happening this weekend and you are invited to the festivities. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Santa Claus Brewing Co in Indiana is Almost Open

Indiana is home to a town where it's Christmas 24/7/365, and now you can enjoy a locally brewed cold one while visiting Santa Claus, Indiana. Santa Claus, Indiana is known for its quaint Christmas feel, and of course Holiday World! One thing it isn't known for is its locally brewed beers, but that's about to change!
SANTA CLAUS, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy