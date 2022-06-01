CenterPoint says disconnection moratorium will end; here's how you can keep service on

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — CenterPoint Energy's moratorium on disconnections for Indiana residents will come to an end on June 13, the company announced.

A news release from CenterPoint encourages customers with past-due balances to contact the company to discuss payment options and other ways to avoid service disruption.

Those with a past-due balance will receive a phone call and email reminding them the extended grace period is ending. While customers will be subject to disconnection beginning June 13, CenterPoint Energy says it will take "a phased approach to disconnections."

“Over the last two weeks, we connected with more than 150 customers face to face through the City of Evansville Access to Service fairs to assist in providing payment plans and connect with resources to avoid interruption of services," Ashley Babcock, CenterPoint's vice president for Indiana and Ohio Gas, said in a news release. "We will continue efforts to proactively reach out to customers with past due balances.”

Extended payment arrangements will still be offered to customers needing assistance. If a customer has a delinquent balance, they are encouraged to contact customer service at 1-800-227-1376.

The CenterPoint news release also reminds customers to be mindful of scams targeting utility customers.

"The company would never call and demand payment over the phone via cash, money wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, gifts cards, PayPal, Venmo, Square Pay or Apple Pay within a defined amount of time to prevent immediate disconnection," the company's release says.

