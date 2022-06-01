ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Athletes shine at UAW All-County track meet

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago
The 37th annual UAW St. Joseph County All-Star track and field meet was held at Three Rivers High School on Tuesday evening.

The Three Rivers girls and Constantine boys came home with the team titles for the event.

Korin Whitcomb of Sturgis and Alex Stoll of Colon earned the esteemed Tim Baker award at the event. The Baker award is handed out to the most outstanding athletes for both boys and girls at the event.

Whitcomb brought home first place in three events — the long jump at 15-6, the high jump at 5-foot and the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.04 seconds. She also placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.98 seconds.

Stoll took home first place in both hurdle events. He won the 110 with a time of 15.39 seconds and claimed the 300 hurdles in a time of 42.32 seconds. Stoll was also third overall in the 100 meter dash, posting a time of 11.69 seconds in the event.

Soll also was awarded the Linda Johnson Memorial Scholarship at the event. Alivia Stuart of Mendon was named the winner for the girls.

Winning the Jack Grant award for this year was JJ Wagner of Three Rivers.

For team scores, the Three Rivers girls posted 154 to win. Sturgis was second with 140.5 points followed by Centreville with 123 and Constantine with 97. Colon finished fifth overall with 55.5, Mendon was sixth at 49 and White Pigeon posted 24 for seventh. The Constantine boys piled up 184 total points at the meet. Centreville finished with 116 and Sturgis was third overall with 98. Three Rivers scored 66 points for fourth, Colon was fifth with 63 followed by White Pigeon with 50 and Mendon with 32.

Three Rivers head coach James Phillips was pleased with his team’s performances.

“Our sprints and hurdles group had a very good showing in the county meet,” he said.

Sturgis coach JB Starkey also praised his team for their seasons.

“I am so proud of our small group of seniors,” he said. “These guys have worked so tremendously hard and have been leaders and role models for our team in so many ways.”

In this story, each winner of an event will be highlighted. In tomorrow’s edition of the Journal, complete results from each race and field event will be printed, including many more photos from the UAW event.

Rasean O’Tey of Sturgis won both sprint races, he posted a time of 11.44 seconds in the 100 dash and 23.02 seconds in the 200 dash. He was also part of the 400 meter relay team of Sturgis which won with a time of 44.24 seconds with Jamiel Brown, Thaison Washington and Brenden Myers.

Kylin Griffin won both sprint races for Three Rivers. Her time of 12.50 seconds was best in the 100 dash and her time of 26.12 seconds won the 200. She was also part of the 800 relay team which took first place at 1:48.32 with Gisell Macedo, Paige McDonald and Kennady Cottingham.

Constantine’s Ethan Glick won the distance races. He posted a time of 4:49.87 to win the mile run and 10:47.36 to win the two-mile.

Dean Topolski of Constantine won the 400 meters for the boys at 51.74 seconds. The girls 400 was won by Jade Kuhbander of Centreville, she posted a time of 1:04.14.

In the 800 meter run, Kodey Dovey of Colon was county champion with a time of 2:03.49. Autumn Major of Centreville won the girls’ 800 race at 2:36.92.

Presely Allen of Mendon won the mile race for the girls. She posted a time of 5:25.49 and won the event by more than 30 seconds.

Colon’s Noemi Cester brought home first place in the two-mile run. She ran a time of 12:04.72 in that event to claim first place.

Three Rivers’ Paige McDonald won the 300 hurdles for the girls. Her time of 48.41 seconds was best in the county.

Sturgis won the 400 relay for the girls. Yuri Villafuerte, Tenley Banaszak, Hannah Garbine and Keyanna O’Tey teamed up to run a time of 51.63 seconds to claim first place. This was the second fastest time in school history.

“I am so proud of how our girls competed. It was so nice to see so many of them end their season with PRs and go out on a high note,” Sturgis girls’ coach Lesley Starkey said. “We are a young team, so to see so many of our marks knock on the door of school records leaves us hungry for next year.”

The Centreville boys claimed first place in the 800 relay. Tyler Swanwick, Jacob Falkenstein, Joshua Falkenstein and Dylan Coney ran a time of 1:31.65 to bring home first place.

The Constantine boys and Centreville girls won the mile relays. For Constantine, the team of Julian Hawthorne, Collin Featherstone, Charles Morris and Topolski ran a time of 3:27.70 for first. For Centreville, the team of Major, Zoe Miller, Bella Kessler and Kuhbander ran a time of 4:25.48.

Constantine’s time of 3:27.70 broke the county record. The previous school record was set in 2005 by Chris Alwine, Aaron Baker, George Black and Jeff Nihart. The previous county record was set in 2003 by Three Rivers.

The Constantine boys also won the two-mile relay. The team of Hawthorne, Featherstone, Glick and Isaac Moore ran a time of 8:45.56. For the girls, the team of Jazmyne Carson-Moore, Jennifer Hernandez, Lauren Wills and Anezka Pradna came in first place at 10:58.60.

Seth Miller of White Pigeon won the shot put event at 44-5. Keyara Szymanski won the girls’ shot put event, posting a distance of 34-5.

Lilly Stears of Constantine won the discus event at 101-6. Bennett VandenBerg claimed first place for the boys at 149-3.5 feet.

Swanwick won the high jump for Centreville, he posted a height of 6-foot.

In pole vaulting action, Kimberly Duran of Sturgis won the girls with a vault of 8-foot. Noah Humbert of Three Rivers posted a vault of 13-6 feet.

In the boy’s long jump, Sturgis’ Jamiel Brown leaped 21-1.5 feet to win the county title in his final appearance for the Trojans.

“Sadly for so many of our kids this is their last meet of the season. They came out and competed really well and many came away with lifetime bests,” Starkey said. “We have a very young team overall and it is very exciting to see what they can accomplish in the coming years.”

