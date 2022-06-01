ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oishi Japanese Restaurant seeking license to reopen in former Z Café on Main St.

By Kim Ring, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER — The former home of Z Café will become home to Oishi Japanese Restaurant once city License Commissioners approve a common victualer license for the owners.

Z Café closed in early March, citing a loss of foot traffic as many downtown offices closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oishi, which had been operating at 8 Franklin St., closed Jan. 1 in preparation for a move. The owners have now applied for a license to reopen, and the License Commission is set to take up the matter Thursday.

On social media, Oishi said the new location will offer a full-service kitchen and allow for an expanded menu.

Oishi closed for a time during the pandemic, reopening in late April of 2020 for take-out and delivery through services including GrubHub and Uber Eats.

In July of 2020, using a creative marketing strategy, Oishi offered logo T-shirts promising a 5% t lifetime discount to customers who wear or bring the shirt when they stopped in for a meal.

If commissioners approve the license, Oishi will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

