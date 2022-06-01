Fort Myers assault ends on I-75 with suspect nabbed, SUV driving wrong-way and flipped

Related
Bridge Street arrest ties up police for hours
BRADENTON BEACH – An encounter between police and an intoxicated couple on May 29 turned into an hours-long struggle to diffuse a situation that put both the police and the public in danger. Bradenton Beach officers Devon Officer Straight and Roy Officer Joslin were on routine foot patrol at...
Sitter charged after baby found in critical condition
A Fort Myers man was arrested after babysitting a 7-month-old baby who was found in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Man on parole from prior battery charges arrested after resisting Collier deputies
A man on parole from prior battery charges is arrested after throwing keys down a sewage drain and resisting deputies during a traffic stop.
15-year-old & 18-year-old arrested after stealing a dirt bike
Two teens were arrested after stealing a dirt bike valued at $3,000 in Immokalee.
An alert posted to the department's Facebook page Monday included a map showing seven reported thefts between April 1 and May 1.
Seven motorcycle thefts were reported between April 1 and May 1, according to police statements.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed on Tamiami Trail at Stickney Point Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Friday night when he tried to cross Stickney Point Road near U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Sarasota woman was heading east in the center lane of State Road 72 just after 8:30 p.m. when a pedestrian, identified as a 63-year-old Bradenton man, tried to cross the road.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Avenue crash in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers early Saturday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers are at the scene of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Hill Avenue. This is a developing story and...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of stealing more than $30K of turtles no-show at court hearing
An arrest warrant is now active for the man accused of stealing more than $30K worth of turtles from a breeder!. Jermaine Wofford failed to show up for a hearing at the Lee County courthouse on Wednesday. So Judge Bruce Kyle signed an order pulling his bond, and ordering his arrest.
Accused drug dealer arrested following pursuit in Indian River County
A drug dealer suspect was arrested after leading authorities on a chase early Friday morning, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation on Southwest 10th Terrace in Cape Coral
A death investigation at Southwest Tenth Terrace had Cape Coral police block off both sides of the street Saturday morning. Community police cars blocked off the area and several lines of police tape stretched across the perimeter. Cape Coral resident, Bay DeMarco, said “I seen a cop car this corner...
wengradio.com
CCSO Cold Case Unit Seeking Information On 1971 Murder
The Cold Case Unit of The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the community regarding the 1971 murder of John Deal. John Deal was shot dead on a desolate stretch of Harbor Boulevard leaving behind only a man’s hat, broken glasses, a bank notice, a large amount of fresh blood, and a .22 caliber shell casing.
WINKNEWS.com
Attempted theft suspect sought by Fort Myers police
The Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who they say attempted to steal from Home Depot. The incident happened at the store in the Forum. Police said he was seen placing three big rolls of wire into the shopping cart and eventually exited the business without paying.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Shooting on Siesta Key Beach sends one female victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Sheriff’s Office continuing to interview witnesses in an effort to identify assailant. (Editor’s note: This story was updated late in the morning on June 3 to provide new information from the Sarasota Police Department.) The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a May 30 shooting...
sarasotanewsleader.com
18-year-old Palmetto man charged with pistol-whipping person on Siesta Key on Memorial Day
Sheriff’s Office says case not related to shooting. An 18-year-old Palmetto man has been charged with Aggravated Battery after he allegedly pistol-whipped another person on Siesta Key on the afternoon of Memorial Day, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has reported. That incident was not connected in any way...
One Dead In Tampa Shooting Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Saturday, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a subject who had been shot.
Man found dead outside Tampa home’s front porch, police say
A man was found dead outside a Tampa home early Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Heroin and hydromorphone dealer sentenced to prison
Michael Carl Saunders was sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison for two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigation a deputy-involved shooting in North Lakeland Friday night.
LCSO: Hot dog stand owner, suspected shooter had "normal conversation" before Lehigh Acres shooting
The family of Kelvis Maiguel, the hot dog stand owner, says he had been working there for his mom for the past year. He took home tips while giving the rest back to his mother. As of Wednesday, he's in the ICU after being shot 2-3 times at the stand.
Fort Myers roads to be converted to two-way traffic
According to a press release, the goal of this conversion is to increase safety in the area’s neighborhood environment. While the roads were originally designed for quick movement, the traffic now needs to be slower in these areas, which is why the implementation of two-way traffic is necessary.
The News-Press
