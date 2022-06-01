Local News Briefs: Firemen's festival to be held over three days

Firemen's festival in Philo

PHILO — The Harrison Township Firemen's Festival will be June 2 to 4. The parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday with lineup at 5 p.m. on Water Street.

Queen and court will be introduced at 6 p.m. Thursday, on the entertainment stage. Queen is Madison Mill with Mallory Mill as Princess, Allie Mill as Junior Princess and Lydia Dingey as Itty Bitty Princess.

Spank the Monkey plays 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Sam Clark and the Dusty Boot Band is 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. TDT Band is 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be a beer garden garden, rides, games and food.

Church makes dean's list

HIRAM — Andrew Church of Zanesville was named to the spring dean's list at Hiram College.

International Road closing for work

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Engineer's Office has announced that International Road will be closed for 30 days starting June 6 near Ohio 340 for a replacement of a bridge and multiple culverts. Access to The Wilds will be available from Ohio 284.

Ludwig makes honor society

BEREA — Carleigh Ludwig of New Concord was recently inducted into the Legal Studies Honor Society at Baldwin Wallace University. The John Glenn High School graduate is majoring in public health.

Local students achieve at MC

MARIETTA — Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's high honors list at Marietta College. They are Irish Atkins of New Concord, Josh Mudgett of Duncan Falls, Karsan Ross of Nashport, Morgan White of Malta, Sydni Wilson of East Fultonham and Caleb Craig, Kya Forker, Jack Hehr, Emily Kinney, Emmah Kronenbitter and Makenzie Vandenbark of Zanesville.

Making the standard dean's list were Parker Dinan of Nashport, Gabriel Hehr of Zanesville and Kelly Nicewanger of Stockport.

Pickin' in the Pavilion set

NEW CONCORD — Pickin' in the Pavilion will be at 7 p.m. June 12 at Rix Mills Presbyterian Church, 2770 Rix Mills Road, New Concord.

Food by the New Concord Ruritan Club starts at 6 p.m. Performing will be Bev and Steve Pottmeyer and Barefoot McCoy.

Bring lawn chairs. For information, call 740-674-4888 or 740-607-7849.

AAA9 gets AmeriCorps grant

CAMBRIDGE — The Area Agency on Aging Region 9 recently received an AmeriCorps Senior Volunteer Grant Award for $267,971. It was one of only 46 such grants given nationwide and the only one to an area agency on aging.

Funding will be used to connect older adults in the agency's nine-county region with volunteer opportunities to show up and step up for their community by serving with the AmeriCorps Senior Program. The organization covers Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum and Tuscarawas counties.

Paving set for Pine Street

ZANESVILLE — The City of Zanesville has announced milling and repaving of Pine Street from June 2 to 10 from Maysville Avenue to Pershing Road. Traffic will be restricted in the work area.

