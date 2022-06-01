ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Sizzling Summer event takes over downtown Zanesville

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 5 days ago

The City of Zanesville, ArtCOZ and Visit Zanesville are hosting a downtown party on Friday, said Matt Schley, the city's community development director.

The theme for this Friday's event is Sizzling Summer. Events will take place all over downtown, Schley said, including a custom Jeep and car show at the Secrest Auditorium parking lot.

"There is no center" of events, said Schley, "there will be a ton of events going on throughout downtown." The more than two dozen studios and art galleries participating in the ArtWalk will be connected by Rocker's Bus, which is sponsored by Park National Bank.

ArtCoz Musician of the Month Steve Spires and Artist of the Month Madeline Mason-Maier will be on location at Kristen Brown's studio on Market Street. Spires will perform from 5 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. The theme of this month's walk is Pride. Pride celebrations will be centered around Brown's studio.

The Y Bridge Cultural Arts Center at 8 Main St. will celebrate its grand opening as well.

More: Cultural Arts Center born from the Masonic Temple fire

Since the First Friday and Art Walk teamed up, attendance has been expanding, Schley said. There are plenty of family-friendly things to do, he said, like taking a picture at the event's photo booth, or some of the arts and crafts and games planned near Secrest.

The events are in the DORA, "You'll be able to go and purchase a beer from Patty's mobile bar that'll be located down here at Secret Auditorium and take that beer and walk down to Kristen Brown's art studio or ZAAP" Schley said, or venture future afield, all the way to Girl Upcycled and the area around Weasel Boy.

Events proceed rain or shine starting at 4 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Sizzling Summer event takes over downtown Zanesville

