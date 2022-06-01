ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynford's Grant McGuire named Northern 10 Player of the Year in baseball

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
The league champions cleaned up in the All-Northern 10 voting.

Wynford saw seven players honored and swept top honors with Grant McGuire being named Player of the Year and Tom Smith was Coach of the Year helping guide the Royals to their first league title since 2016 .

Buckeye Central had five honored, Colonel Crawford with four and Bucyrus two.

First teamers include Buckeye Central seniors Alex Kanney and Casey Geissman, Colonel Crawford senior Nolan McKibben and junior Brennan Hamilton, along with the Wynford quartet of juniors Sam Collene and Dylon Robinson, and sophomores McGuire and Spencer Miller.

On the second team was Buckeye Central seniors Kaiden Vaughn and Elliot Geissman, Bucyrus sophomore Cody Pennington, Colonel Crawford senior Carson Feichtner, Wynford senior Avery Langenderfer and junior Cainen Allen.

Honorable mentions were Buckeye Central junior Tyler Sanderson, Bucyrus sophomore Malachi Bayless, Colonel Crawford senior Anthony Hill and Wynford senior Kendall Blair.

The All-Northern 10 baseball teams for the 2022 season are below.

All-Northern 10 Baseball 2022

FIRST TEAM

Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central; Casey Geissman, Buckeye Central; Jordan Vallejo, Carey; Brennan Hamilton, Colonel Crawford; Nolan McKibben, Colonel Crawford; Aiden Hines, Seneca East; Aaron Flowers, Upper Sandusky; Kaden Holman, Upper Sandusky; Sam Collene, Wynford; Grant McGuire, Wynford; Spencer Miller, Wynford; Dylon Robinson, Wynford.

Northern 10 Player of the Year: Grant McGuire, Wynford

Northern 10 Coach of the Year: Tom Smith, Wynford

SECOND TEAM

Elliot Geissman, Buckeye Central; Kaiden Vaughn, Buckeye Central; Cody Pennington, Bucyrus; Carson Feichtner, Colonel Crawford; Nathan Geary, Mohawk; Reese Hannam, Mohawk; Caden Fritz, Seneca East; Brandon Hines, Seneca East; Jacob Halter, Upper Sandusky; Jackson Smalley, Upper Sandusky; Cainen Allen, Wynford; Avery Langenderfer, Wynford.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tyler Sanderson, Buckeye Central; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus; Conner Norden, Carey; Anthony Hill, Colonel Crawford; Liam Shellhouse, Mohawk; Keegan Shoup, Seneca East; Ethan Hill, Upper Sandusky; Kendall Blair, Wynford.

