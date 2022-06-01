Randy Banks becomes Bucyrus' first state qualifying high jumper in 17 years

BUCYRUS - The last time Bucyrus had a state qualifier was coincidentally the last time the meet was at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Harley Robinson-Koge placed fifth in the long jump in 2019 as a senior. And after a three year absence, junior Randy Banks has the program back in Columbus after placing second at regionals last week in Chillicothe.

The last time Bucyrus had a high jumper compete at state? Before Banks was alive – Brittany Ruhe in 2005.

"It was my goal last year, and I got fifth at districts which was upsetting," he said. "But I was a very inconsistent six-foot jumper. Coming into this season I wanted to be a consistent six-foot jumper and I wanted to make it to regionals, then ultimately state."

Just a year ago, Banks bowed out at districts at 5-10 in a tie for fifth. But failing to advance in his first postseason appearance – freshman season was wiped out due to COVID – was all the motivation he needed to focus on one of the things he lacked as a sophomore.

Mental toughness.

"Last year I'd get mad at myself once I started doing bad," Banks said. "But this year I just knew what to fix without getting upset at myself."

And seeing a high level of competition almost weekly forced him to stay consistent in order to see success.

"I've been 6-0 at every meet," Banks said. "I had a lot of competition, especially in the N10. And at the Mehock, that helped a lot."

So when it came to jumping on the biggest stage he has been on last week, Banks was ready for the challenge.

"I started off at 5-8 and I normally start at 5-6, so that was different for me," he said. "I got it fine, then we went to 5-10 and I was shaky. Then 6-0 and that was probably the first time in five meets I didn't get it first attempt.

"Getting 6-1 was just amazing and all the nerves went away after that."

Having already achieved his main goal of regionals and coming into Friday's 1:00 p.m. championship seeded 13th – Layne Sarver of Tri-Village at 6-5 is the top seed – Banks is excited to just take in the full experience of state for the first time.

"Just the atmosphere of it," he said.

And up next is chasing the school record of 6-4 shared by Robinson, Brad Herb and Steve Shelton.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Randy Banks becomes Bucyrus' first state qualifying high jumper in 17 years