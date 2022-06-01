ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Genshin Impact Lumenspar Locations Listed

By Lina Hassen
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All Genshin Impact...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Suggest Respawn Working on New Classes

ThordanSmash posted on Twitter Friday, stating that new classes were in the works for Apex Legends. Since the beginning of the game, only four classes were introduced, categorizing the eight legends. And while that made sense at launch, we now have 21 playable Legends and still only four classes. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
DBLTAP

Apex Legends 'Hero Anime' Thematic Event Skins Apparently Revealed in Leaks

A handful of Apex Legends leaks suggest that a Thematic Event named "Hero Anime" is on the way, potentially in the near future. It's been a big past couple of weeks for Apex Legends thus far, with both Season 13: Saviors and Apex Legends Mobile not only launching within days of each other, but also to the tune of the main version breaking its personal all-time highest concurrent player count record on Steam and the portable version making $5 million in its first week.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
DBLTAP

Steam Teases Call of Duty Reunion With Modern Warfare 2 Announcement

It appears it's only a matter of time before Call of Duty returns to Valve's storefront. On Thursday, Activision and Infinity Ward dropped their latest promo for the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 mainline series reboot sequel. In addition to the COD community getting a worldwide reveal date set in stone, as well as an energizing live-action trailer, however, Steam put out a surprising teaser as well.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy