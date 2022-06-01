ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Nashville Dads Club': YouTube comedy series riffs on modern Music City life

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
Believe it or not, this October marks the 10th anniversary of the premiere of “Nashville,” the TV series — which led to a deluge of Music City-centered shows boot-scooting here in its wake.

Perhaps you remember (or you're trying to forget) programs like “Private Lives of Nashville Wives,” “Music City,” and "Bachelorette Weekend."

At any rate, now that the smoke has cleared, there's a new comedy series with Nashville as its backdrop — made by longtime local residents.

"Nashville Dads Club ," starring Nashvillians Phillip Cordell, Rashad Rayford and Dean Shortland, has just concluded its second season on YouTube . Don't feel left out if you're not a parent, as the show's more focused on modern male bonding than raising kids.

Each 2-to-5-minute episode sees the dads bouncing from one corner of Nashville to another, with guest star turns from local personalities. They hit the gym with CrossFit champion Mat Fraser, tussle on a playground with The Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston and sign up for (what they think is) a yoga class with singer-songwriter Korby Lenker.

There's also some light skewering of the modern Music City. In the season 2 premiere, a local grifter (played by former “Still The King” co-star Jon Sewell) tries to pitch the dads on a new “transportainment” concept — the Treadmill Tavern — which he believes will “really appeal to today’s modern, health-conscious blackout drunk.”

Both seasons of "Nashville Dads Club" are streaming in full on YouTube. Find out more at www. https://www.nashvilledadsclub.com .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Nashville Dads Club': YouTube comedy series riffs on modern Music City life

