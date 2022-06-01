Panhandle Chapter taking part in National Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm' campaign

The Panhandle Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross North Texas Region is taking part in the National Red Cross's “Sound the Alarm” campaign by installing free smoke detectors for individuals in the Eastridge area.

As part of the campaign, the Red Cross, in partnership with the Navy Operational Support Center of Amarillo, Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Police Department, and Bethesda Lutheran Church, will be speaking with the community about evacuation plans and safety tips. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Iglesia de Christo Parking lot, 1706 Evergreen St.

"This is a vital program and the more people we get involved means more homes that we can get smoked detectors installed in and homeowners educated, the safer all our communities are going to be," said Betsy Cornette, disaster program manager for the Panhandle Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross. "Not only will we be installing smoke detectors, we teach homeowners and their families two of the safest ways for them to get out of their home in under two minutes."

During the safety event, Red Cross volunteers and partnering companies will install up to three free smoke detectors per home and teach residents how to check their smoke alarms. The Red Cross recommends that smoke detectors be tested each month. This program is for those who own or are purchasing a home.

According to Cornette, this particular day of the "Sound the Alarm" campaign is focusing on the Eastridge area, but individuals from throughout the city are encouraged to sign up to receive their installations at a later date. She said the Eastridge community was chosen as a higher risk area for not having functioning smoke alarms, based on the locations of fires that AFD had responded to over the past couple of years.

According to Linn Behling Hughes, volunteer recruitment lead for the American Red Cross, often individuals don't know that their smoke alarm does not work. Smoke alarms that are 7 years old often will sound off like a functioning smoke detector, but the device within the alarm that detects smoke is no longer functioning properly.

"The alarms that we will be installing in individuals' homes are specially made to ensure a 10-year lifetime and the batteries never have to be changed throughout those 10 years. After that time, families are more than welcome to submit a request and we will go back out and replace them," Behling Hughes said.

She also spoke about children being at a higher risk in the case of a fire because children younger than 7 often don't hear smoke alarms and have to be awakened by a parent or family member.

"We've made over 982,000 homes safer with the installments," Behling Hughes said. "To date, this campaign has saved 1,200 — almost 1,300 — lives across the country, from the installments of the smoke alarms and establishment of escape plans."

During the installation, first responders will also be speaking to the family to find the best route of escape in case of a fire, including when doorways are blocked, as well as other safety measures that homeowners can take in the cases of natural disasters such as wildfires and tornadoes.

To sign up to receive the smoke detectors, contact the American Red Cross at RedCross.org/NTXHomesMadeSafer or call (806) 376-6300. Callers are asked to leave their full name, address, and phone number.

To learn more information about the campaign or the Red Cross, visit them online at www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas.html