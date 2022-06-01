ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days.

At midnight on Saturday, May 21, an individual entered a location in the 8800-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and stole various items from one of the units.

At 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, an individual assaulted and robbed someone in the 8200-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237).  The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

At just after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, an individual displayed a firearm and robbed two victims in the 8300-block of Arbor Station Way in Parkville (21234).  The suspect then fled the scene.

At 9 p.m. on May 23, an armed individual attempted to assault someone in the 8000-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21234).  The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

At just after 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, an individual entered their shed located in the 6100-block of Shady Spring Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and noticed that property was missing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Crime blotter posts are compiled from raw data from Baltimore County Police Department precinct feeds. Suspect descriptions are not included in these data feeds.

Nottingham, MD
