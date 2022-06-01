ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith urges Will and Chris Rock to ‘reconcile’ post-slap: ‘We need one another’

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 4 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” centered around alopecia, Pinkett Smith spoke directly to the camera .

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” she said at the start of the Facebook Watch show .

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men [Smith and Rock] have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” she continued. “Thank you for listening.”

The “Men In Black” actor got onstage and slapped Rock after he made a joke comparing Pinkett Smith’s bald head to the lead character from the film “G.I. Jane.”

“Red Table Talk” mentioned the slap on the first episode of Season 5 in April.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing,” read a title card at the beginning of the first episode.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” the message further stated. “Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

Wednesday’s episode included a segment featuring Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, in a tear-filled discussion with a mom whose 12-year-old daughter died by suicide after she was bullied for having alopecia.

Because of the slap, Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following the uproar about his actions. He has additionally been banned from any Academy events for the next 10 years.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27.
FilmMagic

