An Egg Harbor Township man will spend the next seven-years in prison for setting a Lakewood residence on fire in August of 2020 with people inside of it. On Friday, 27-year-old Jamal Preston was sentenced following a previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Arson and will have to serve at least 85-percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO