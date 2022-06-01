Heroic CBP agent Jacob Albarado recalls ‘chaos’ after rushing into Uvalde school to save kids
An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into the Uvalde elementary school where his wife and daughter were inside during last week’s horrific massacre has spoken out about the mayhem he encountered.
“It was just complete chaos. Everybody was concerned for their child,” Jacob Albarado told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday of the moment he arrived at Robb Elementary School.
“I was able to get on campus … I wasn’t just trying to save my child, I was trying to get as many people out of there as I could.”
Albarado said he was just about to get his hair cut when his wife, Trisha, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, texted him to say there was an active shooter on the campus.
Armed with his barber’s shotgun, Albarado ran toward the school on foot in search of his wife and 8-year-old daughter, Jayda.
“I just announced who I was and made my way toward my wife’s room,” he said. “I just saw a whole bunch of kids running out, running off campus, jumping through the windows, cops breaking windows.”
Amid the chaos, Albarado said, he managed to reach his wife via phone and learned she’d narrowly escaped her classroom and fled to a nearby funeral home.
He said the gunman had bypassed his wife’s classroom and focused on the rooms on the other side of the same hallway.
His daughter was holed up with others in a locked bathroom in a separate wing of the school as the shooting unfolded.
Albarado said his daughter, who was uninjured, lost some of her friends in the massacre.
The off-duty border agent had earlier told the New York Times that he immediately embraced his daughter when he managed to find her — but kept moving forward to bring more students to safety.
“I did what I was trained to do,” Albarado told the outlet.
