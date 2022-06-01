ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Heroic CBP agent Jacob Albarado recalls ‘chaos’ after rushing into Uvalde school to save kids

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csssL_0fx84l9000

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into the Uvalde elementary school where his wife and daughter were inside during last week’s horrific massacre has spoken out about the mayhem he encountered.

“It was just complete chaos. Everybody was concerned for their child,” Jacob Albarado told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday of the moment he arrived at Robb Elementary School.

“I was able to get on campus … I wasn’t just trying to save my child, I was trying to get as many people out of there as I could.”

Albarado said he was just about to get his hair cut when his wife, Trisha, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, texted him to say there was an active shooter on the campus.

Armed with his barber’s shotgun, Albarado ran toward the school on foot in search of his wife and 8-year-old daughter, Jayda.

“I just announced who I was and made my way toward my wife’s room,” he said. “I just saw a whole bunch of kids running out, running off campus, jumping through the windows, cops breaking windows.”

Amid the chaos, Albarado said, he managed to reach his wife via phone and learned she’d narrowly escaped her classroom and fled to a nearby funeral home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtUjq_0fx84l9000
Children run to safety after escaping from a window during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.
Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News/Handout via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8HjY_0fx84l9000
Customs and Border Patrol Agent Jacob Albarado with his wife and daughter.
FOX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVyk1_0fx84l9000
An off-duty US Customs and Border Patrol agent fearlessly rushed into Robb Elementary School with his barber’s shotgun and rescued dozens of children.
Tricia P Albarado/Facebook

He said the gunman had bypassed his wife’s classroom and focused on the rooms on the other side of the same hallway.

His daughter was holed up with others in a locked bathroom in a separate wing of the school as the shooting unfolded.

Albarado said his daughter, who was uninjured, lost some of her friends in the massacre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113cp5_0fx84l9000
Jacob Albarado said his daughter, who was uninjured, lost some of her friends in the massacre.
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZJeT_0fx84l9000
Two police officers pause at a memorial at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtT4M_0fx84l9000
Jacob Albarado’s wife, Trisha, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, texted him to say there was an active shooter on the campus.
Tricia P Albarado/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx0QR_0fx84l9000
Customs and Border Patrol Agent Jacob Albarado speaks with FOX News’ Laura Ingraham during an interview on “The Ingraham Angle.”
FOX

The off-duty border agent had earlier told the New York Times that he immediately embraced his daughter when he managed to find her — but kept moving forward to bring more students to safety.

“I did what I was trained to do,” Albarado told the outlet.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

13-year-old driving stolen car shot dead by San Antonio, Texas, police

A 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car was shot dead by a Texas police officer after cops say the teen rammed a patrol vehicle during a chase Friday. The San Antonio Police Department said officers were responding to reports of shots fired in the 5100 block of War Cloud Street around 1:30 a.m. when they spotted a red car with three teenagers inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy