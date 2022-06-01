Kathie Lee Gifford Is Officially a Grandmother: See Her Son Cody’s Adorable First Child

Kathie Lee Gifford has some happy news to share. As it turns out, the daytime TV host is now a grandmother.

On Wednesday, Erika Gifford, her daughter-in-law, announced the happy news on Instagram. She and Cody, Kathie Lee’s son, are now the proud parents of a baby boy. They welcomed their first child on Tuesday. They even named the little bundle of joy after Kathie Lee’s late husband, NFL and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford.

“Best day of our lives,” wrote Erika in the Instagram post, which shows Cody beaming to the camera while the new mom holds their baby. “At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie’ has changed our lives forever. We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift.”

She also wrote a message of thanks to her supportive friends and family. “Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He’s so SO cute, and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed. “

The new mom then shared the meaning behind their baby boy’s first name and middle name. “Frank ‘Frankie’ after C’s pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means ‘gift of god,'” she wrote “Two strong men — gone but never forgotten.”

On Twitter, new grandma Kathie Lee celebrated the happy day with a pic of her first grandchild, writing, “What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy.”

The TV icon also shared her delight on Instagram. “My heart is bursting,” she began the post. “Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!”

Kathie Lee Gifford beaming after the birth of her first grandson

The new parents welcomed their first child less than a year after tieing the knot over Labor Day weekend in 2021. At the time, Erika shared photos of their beautiful nuptials via Instagram.

A few months later, the two revealed that they were expecting their first child together in December. In a video posted on social media, Cody and Erika were seen dancing on their wedding day before the clip cut to their pregnancy test.

The cute clip ended by revealing a baby was due in June 2022. A scripture, James 1:17, was also displayed on the announcement. “I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which,” Kathie Lee captioned the post. “So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our living and loving God!”

At the time, Kathie Lee spoke to People magazine about her excitement about seeing her family grow. “This was about celebrating with my son and his beautiful wife and their love for one another,” she said. “This is a blessing from God in His way and in His timing.”