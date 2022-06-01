Cunningham wants South Carolina lawmakers to raise age limit to buy rifles to 21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — As Americans continue to grapple with gun violence and mass shootings, a Democratic candidate for governor in South Carolina wants state lawmakers to raise the minimum age to buy a rifle to 21.

Joe Cunningham, one of five Democrats on the ballot for the state’s June 14 primary and a former congressman, has in the past supported banning assault weapons and helped strengthen background checks.

The current minimum age is 18.

“There is no reason an 18-year-old should be able to walk into a store and purchase an assault weapon,” Cunningham said Wednesday in a news release. “Gun violence in South Carolina has skyrocketed to record levels and we have a moral obligation to do everything we can to reduce that threat.

“While I will not stop fighting to pass common-sense gun safety measures like the ones I have supported in the past, I refuse to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Raising the age to purchase rifles like the ones that have been used in recent mass shootings is a practical solution that has broad bipartisan support.”

According to Cunningham, former President Donald Trump, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Chris Jacobs are among those who have voiced support for raising the age limit.

“Our kids are counting on us to do something – anything – to build a safer world for them to live in,” Cunningham said. “Let’s get this done for them.”

The other Democratic gubernatorial candidates in South Carolina are Carlton Boyd, Mia McLeod, Calvin McMillan and William Willams.

