CMU Lacrosse Coach Tisdale Will Not Seek Contract Renewal

MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan has begun a national search for a new head coach for its women’s lacrosse team after Sara Tisdale decided to not seek a renewal of her contract. She had been the head coach for seven seasons and helped start the program.

In the announcement, Tisdale said that the it was “bittersweet, but the decision is necessary for me and my family.”

She recently led CMU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance, as the Chippewas won the inaugural Mid-American Conference this year. Tisdale had an overall record of 54-55, and CMU also won conference regular season titles this past season and in 2018 as part of SoCon.

CMU’s assistant coach Avery Blackmon will serve as the interim head coach, while the national search is ongoing.