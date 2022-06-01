ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton City Commissioners call for stronger gun regulation

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — The city of Dayton held a press conference Wednesday afternoon where Dayton City Commissioners and the mayor called on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for stronger gun regulations in the state.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., started by giving statistics on the number of people who have been killed indicating that in 2021 more than 1200 Americans lost their lives to gunfire.

“Just cannot continue to standby and let this happen,” Mims Jr. said.

Commissioners spoke one-by-one and talked about a letter that they wrote and plan to send to Gov. DeWine about working to make stronger gun regulations in the state. City leaders said they are concerned about House Bill 99, which could be on the governor’s desk as early as Friday. That bill would allow teachers and staff to be armed with modified training hours.

They want DeWine to veto the bill and work with local communities and municipalities to create tougher gun regulations.

News Center 7 reached out to Gov. DeWine today and his office provided the following statement, “On Friday, at his gaggle on school safety, Governor DeWine stated he has asked the General Assembly to pass a bill that would realistically allow local school districts to designate armed staff if the district so chose. HB 99 would be such a bill, and our office has worked with legislators to improve the bill language regarding training requirements.”

Dayton city leaders said they felt compelled to talk about the issue publicly in light of the mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and Buffalo, NY in recent weeks and for the fact that they do not believe the state has done anything since the Oregon District shootings in 2019.

Comments / 6

Dean Williams
4d ago

enforce the unconstitutional laws that are already on the books! quit letting criminals out of jail! use jail as a deterrent to crime. No parole. what ever happened to the additional 5 years for using a gun during a crime? liberals want to take the rights of law abiding citizens because a criminal commits a crime. Shall not be infringed!

Reply
3
Christy Phillips
4d ago

if the government can be protected by guns and secure buildings , then why can the children. you don't deserve it bc you won't protect the kids but you will yourselves . sickening just sickening . secure our kids or we going to take our money and build our own schools and t they will be right and with integrity . God first and the truth about history and Country .

Reply
2
