The annual Centralia Anchor Festival continues its weekend-long events at City Square Park in Centralia. The festival was open to the public to come and enjoy a day of fun. On Saturday, the festival welcomed families and friends with musical performances by the Finley River Boys, Helen Russell, Taylor Warbritton and Disengaged and a puppet performance by Mike Walker. Carnival rides and games and various vendors and food trucks also featured at the event. The festival continues from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

CENTRALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO