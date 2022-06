ANN ARBOR, MI - You can separate Ann Arbor into two seasons: before and after the Nichols Arboretum peonies bloom. The flowers in the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, established in 1922, typically start to emerge and flourish in late May until mid-June. As the calendar is now in June, the vibrant colors of the rare peony flowers are officially popping.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO