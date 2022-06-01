ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) tumbled for a second straight day on Wednesday, falling as much as 2.4% through 10:35 a.m. ET before recovering some of their losses later in the morning.

Elon Musk's comments have a lot to do with that.

So what

On the one hand, as The Fly reports, Goldman Sachs lowered its target on Tesla shares from $1,200 to $1,000. But $1,000 is about 33% higher than where Tesla stock trades today, and Goldman wasn't specifically targeting Tesla when it made this cut. Rather, the lowered price target was part of a broad reduction in Goldman's estimates across the U.S. auto and industrial technology space, to account for continuing supply chain snarls and expected lower production.

But the bigger Tesla story today comes straight from the CEO himself. There was a leak of an internal email from Musk to his executive staff (i.e., office workers, not factory employees) advising them that the company is ending work-from-home permission and requiring its employees to either return to the office or "pretend to work somewhere else."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGFYx_0fx82O6p00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The result was predictable, but there are actually two ways of looking at this new Tesla policy. From one perspective (the one that investors seem to be taking today), the company is risking a brain drain by telling some of its most skilled staff to either resume commuting to work or else hit the road. In a seller's market like the present labor market in the U.S., this ultimatum is probably not going to be popular with work-from-home staff who have gotten used to not having to commute to the office over the past two pandemic years .

If remote work is no longer acceptable to Musk, then working for Tesla might no longer be acceptable to many key Tesla employees. They could instead defect to Rivian , Ford , Apple, or any of a number of other Tesla competitors, to the detriment of its business.

But here's the contrary theory: It's not fair that within a single company, one class of employees (factory workers) is required to come into work while another (the executive staff) isn't.

In the short term, Musk's ultimatum could cause unrest -- maybe even revolt -- among his white collar staff. But by eliminating de facto favoritism, Tesla may actually end up increasing esprit de corps and strengthening the entire company as a result. One can hope, at least.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Goldman Sachs, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tesla Shares#Labor Market#Ev#Tsla
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
