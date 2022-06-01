ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Memorial Tournament Thursday pairings, tee times for first round

By Staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
The Memorial Tournament will welcome seven of the top 10 players in the world in this week's PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is ranked No. 6 and will get tough tests from No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Cameron Smith. Cantlay will be defending his title in front of crowds that for the first time in two years will not be limited due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Other top-10 players scheduled to tee it up on Thursday are No. 4 Collin Morikawa, No. 7 Viktor Hovland, No. 8 Rory McIlRoy and No. 10 Jordan Spieth.

No. 1

7:00 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers

7:12 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Kramer Hickok, Aaron Rai

7:24 a.m. – Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Brandon Hagy

7:36 a.m. – Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, William McGirt

7:48 a.m. – Luke List, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird

8:00 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

8:12 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald

8:24 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Rickie Fowler

8:36 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Matt Jones

8:48 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, John Pak

12:00 p.m. – Aaron Wise, Mito Pereira, Doug Ghim

12:12 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy

12:24 p.m. – Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley

12:36 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:48 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

1:12 p.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 p.m. – Hudson Swafford, C.T. Pan, Danny Willett

1:36 p.m. – Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Wyndham Clark

1:48 p.m. – David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Curtis Luck

No. 10

7:00 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Cameron Young

7:12 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney

7:24 a.m. – Anirban Lahiri, Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley

7:36 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott

7:48 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

8:00 a.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

8:12 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris

8:24 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell

8:36 a.m. – Harris English, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley

8:48 a.m. – Bo Hoag, Min Woo Lee, James Piot

12:00 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Sam Ryder

12:12 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:24 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore

12:36 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Patton Kizzire

12:48 p.m. – Cam Davis, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

1:00 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners

1:12 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston

1:24 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman

1:36 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk, Alex Noren

1:48 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu, Jediah Morgan

