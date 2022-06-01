ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the weather forecast for the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village

By Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Depending on the day, you might not have to bring any rain gear this year at the Memorial Tournament.

According to AccuWeather's forecast for Dublin, the final three days of the tournament will be in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and little to no chance of rain.

However, there's a threat of a delay for Thursday's opening round with thunderstorms and rain likely until the early afternoon.

Memorial Tournament field:Jon Rahm, a should-be two-time champion, recounts unfortunate 2021 withdrawal

Memorial Tournament:How to watch, stream the 2022 Memorial golf tournament this week

Memorial Tournament bag policy:Here's the Memorial Tournament bag policy at Muirfield Village

If heading out for the first day of the tournament, be prepared to stand and walk in the rain. The forecast calls for an 85% chance of rain on Thursday with the temperature in the low-to-mid 60s.

By Wednesday afternoon, AccuWeather forecasted a 60-70% chance of rain from 6-8 a.m., and about a 50% chance of rain until 1 p.m, when the chance of rain subsides to about 20%. The first two groups tee off on Thursday at 7 a.m. There's a 34% chance of thunderstorms during the day, mostly in the morning.

What is the Greater Columbus weather forecast this weekend?

On Friday, the temperature will warm throughout the day but predicted to remain a warm 74-degrees with little cloud cover and winds blowing from the west at 9 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph. There's a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday's third round will be similar with a high of 76-degrees, a small breeze of 6 mph coming from the southeast, and only a 9% chance of rain.

Sunday's final round will be the warmest day of the tournament but will stay below 80-degrees at a sunny 78. There should be more shade than usual for those on the course. AccuWeather forecasts 41% cloud cover on Sunday. There's a 25% chance of rain and a predicted light breeze of 8 mph.

