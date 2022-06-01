ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn subway shooting victim sues Glock for ‘recklessly’ marketing guns

By Priscilla DeGregory
 4 days ago

A victim of the Brooklyn subway shooting that injured 29 has sued gun maker Glock after one of their firearms was allegedly used in the attack, new court papers show.

Ilene Steur, 49, was shot once when accused gunman Frank James shot off 33 bullets onboard a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park on April 12.

James, 62, allegedly used a Glock 17 9mm gun he bought from an Ohio pawn shop when he shot 10 people. Another 19 were injured during the melee.

Steur – of Brooklyn – claims that Glock has contributed to gun violence through marketing and sales including pushing for its weapons to be in movies and rap music, advertising their high capacity and easy to conceal firearms and flooding the market with guns so that they overflow into illegal secondary markets, the Brooklyn Federal court lawsuit from Tuesday alleges.

Glock also doesn’t train dealers to avoid straw sales — when someone buys a gun for another person — and other illegal transactions and it refuses to end contracts with distributors whose guns frequently are linked to crime scenes, the filing claims.

A lawsuit filed against Glock alleges the manufacturer uses “unlawful marketing and distribution practices.”
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ten people were shot when Frank James allegedly opened fire with a Glock 17 on a Manhattan-bound N train in April.
Derek French/Shutterstock
Ilene Steur, 49, was shot once when accused gunman Frank James shot off 33 bullets onboard a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park on April 12.
Courtesy Ilene Steur

“The defendants select and develop distribution channels they know regularly provide guns to purchasers with a criminal intent, such as James,” the court papers allege.

And Glock knows that their guns allows people to “inflict unparalleled civilian carnage,” the suit claims.

Steur is asking a judge to stop Glock from continuing its “unlawful marketing and distribution practices,” the filing says. She is also seeking unspecified damages for her injuries.

“This lawsuit seeks to hold the gun industry accountable for recklessly marketing their guns in a fashion that unreasonably creates a public nuisance,” Steur’s lawyer said in a statement.

Frank James has pleaded not guilty.
Matthew McDermott

Her other lawyer Sanford Rubenstein added, “Those who manufacture and distribute guns have a moral responsibility to work with government to end the epidemic of gun violence and mass killings in our country.”

James pleaded not guilty to charges of committing a terrorist or other violent attack against mass transportation system. James — who’s being held without bail — faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Glock didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

