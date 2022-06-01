Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Dickinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Little Sioux River near Milford affecting Dickinson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Sioux River near Milford. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying agricultural lands begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.8 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Little Sioux River Milford 12.0 12.7 Mon 9 AM 12.4 11.9 11.9

