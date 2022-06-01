ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 08:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-02 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 22:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-06 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. There will be a lull in the winds from mid morning Monday through mid afternoon Monday. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Logan, Scott, Polk and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 630 AM CDT At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mansfield to 6 miles west of Mountain Fork. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mena... Waldron Mansfield... Wickes Grannis... Hatfield Oden... Vandervoort Beauchamp... Cardiff Mountain Fork... Bard Springs Recreation Area Opal... Cossatot River State Park Polk County Fairgrounds... Mena Intermountain Airport Mccauley... Shady Echo... Oliver MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okmulgee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Haskell, McIntosh, northern Pittsburg, southern Okmulgee, southern Muskogee and Okfuskee Counties through 515 AM CDT At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Checotah to near Okemah. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Okemah Eufaula... Stigler Okfuskee... Henryetta Checotah... Warner Morris... Weleetka Dewar... Porum Webbers Falls... Schulter Crowder... Whitefield Oktaha... Canadian Indianola... Grayson This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 214 and 285. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 531 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of Colfax, or 28 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tekoa, Oakesdale, Latah and Tensed. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 382 and 388. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER...CHESTERFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterfield, or 9 miles west of Cheraw, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Cheraw State Park, Mt Pisgah, Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School, Cheraw Fish Hatchery, Alligator Fire Station, Middendorf and Bay Springs Fire Station. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hardin County in central Iowa Eastern Franklin County in north central Iowa Northwestern Grundy County in central Iowa Western Butler County in north central Iowa * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hampton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hansell around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Dumont and Bristow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Haskell, southeastern McIntosh, northwestern Latimer, northwestern Le Flore, northeastern Pittsburg and southeastern Muskogee Counties through 515 AM CDT At 449 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Porum to 5 miles west of Enterprise. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Stigler Spiro... Quinton Porum... Keota Mccurtain... Bokoshe Whitefield... Kinta Tamaha... Briartown Robbers Cave State Park... Mc Curtain Enterprise... Lequire Cowlington... Kanima Featherston... Milton MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Gentry; Harrison; Holt; Mercer; Nodaway; Putnam; Schuyler; Worth Patchy fog will be possible through 830 am across northern Missouri. Visibility may fall as low as one mile at times. Motorists are urged to use low beam headlights and slow down in areas of reduced visibility.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Admiralty Island#Eastern Chichagof Island
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lincoln, northeastern Oklahoma, southeastern Logan and northeastern Pottawatomie Counties through 545 AM CDT At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northeastern Oklahoma City, moving southeast at 35 mph. Additional storms are located near Chandler. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Edmond, Chandler, Jones, Stroud, Prague, Luther, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Arcadia, Sparks, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis and Centerview. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 137 and 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Kennebec County in south central Maine East central Oxford County in western Maine North central Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dixfield, or 7 miles south of Rumford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Rumford, Jay, Livermore Falls, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Livermore, Chesterville, Hartford, Fayette, Sumner, Peru, Woodstock and Milton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 06:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. There will be a lull in the winds from mid morning today through mid afternoon today. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 06:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-06 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING Advisory will expire at 7 AM. Gusts around 35-40 mph may persist for the next couple of hours.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Boone, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; Dallas FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties: Boone, Guthrie, Polk, and Dallas. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. While the Middle Raccoon River near Bayard has leveled off at this time, the Beaver Creek near Woodward continues to rise, indicating significant runoff continues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - As additional storms move through the area, additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 04:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sequoyah FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, northeast Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee, Okfuskee and Sequoyah. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell and McIntosh. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a band of thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Okmulgee... Sallisaw Okfuskee... Henryetta Muldrow... Checotah Roland... Warner Morris... Vian Gore... Dewar Porum... Webbers Falls Schulter... Oktaha Gans... Marble City Tamaha... Grayson - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Guthrie, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guthrie; Polk FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties: Boone, Guthrie, Polk, and Dallas. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. While the Middle Raccoon River near Bayard has leveled off at this time, the Beaver Creek near Woodward continues to rise, indicating significant runoff continues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - As additional storms move through the area, additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Osborne; Rooks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas South Fork Solomon River Near Woodston affecting Osborne and Rooks Counties. For the S FORK OF THE SOLOMON RIVER...including Woodston, Osborne Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Solomon River Near Woodston. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, flooding occurs on both sides of the channel. Flood waters affect agricultural areas adjacent to the river and will begin to flow over the bridge on 30 Road located 2 miles downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to near 10 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and west central Arkansas, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Crawford. In west central Arkansas, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms approaching Fort Smith area. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Van Buren Barling... Fort Smith Regional Airport Mill Creek... Dora - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harrison; Mills; Monona; Pottawattamie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Dickinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Little Sioux River near Milford affecting Dickinson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Sioux River near Milford. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying agricultural lands begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.8 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Little Sioux River Milford 12.0 12.7 Mon 9 AM 12.4 11.9 11.9
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy