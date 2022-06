Bron Breakker controlled his temper, but the mind games by Joe Gacy almost cost the champion his title at NXT In Your House. Breakker was all about getting down to business in the main event of the premiere live event as he was the first competitor to come out for the match and that included the pomp and circumstance of him breaking through a wall. Gacy, on the other hand, was all about manipulation even before he made his way into the squared circle. The challenger took all the time he desired at getting to the ring as the challenger began a game plan to get under the skin of Breakker.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO