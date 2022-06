The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is receiving nominations for the 14th annual Siuslaw Awards. This year the event will be at Three Rivers Casino Resort and will recognize businesses and some individuals for their contributions to the business community and their overall commitment to the Florence Community at large. There are 7 award categories from excellence in customer service to the “Stu Johnston” Business of the year award. Nominations for the awards will be available online. A link to the site is on the chamber’s website florencechamber.com. Nominees must be Chamber of Commerce members. The Chamber will also honor two individuals with the First Citizen Award and the Future First Citizen Award. Tickets for the event go on sale June 16th.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO