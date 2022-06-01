ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Are the Nets Going to Defer Sixers' 2022 NBA Draft Pick?

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrvGh_0fx81Xul00

On the day of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers sent multiple assets to the Brooklyn Nets to complete a blockbuster deal.

To land the All-Star James Harden and the veteran Paul Millsap, the Sixers sent three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, the sharpshooter Seth Curry, the veteran big man Andre Drummond, and multiple draft picks.

One of those picks happens to be the Sixers' 2022 first-round selection. However, the pick had a condition attached. If the Nets didn't want to use the pick this year, they could defer it and snag a selection for the 2023 draft.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the event the Nets defer the Sixers' 2022 first-round pick, the Sixers would then have one pick for the 2022 NBA Draft. They would go on the board at No. 23 if they keep it.

When Do The Nets Have to Decide?

The Nets have had plenty of time to think it over. Now, the deadline is finally approaching. When the pick was traded, it was clear the Nets would have until Wednesday, June 1, to decide whether they want to hold onto the selection or not.

With deadline day here, the Nets are reportedly supposed to make their decision before 5 PM EST. From the jump, the decision was expected to come down to the wire.

What to Expect

Many reports in the past few weeks have indicated the Nets’ plan is to defer the pick. Therefore, the Sixers would have a selection in this year’s draft.

According to Chris Milholen of Nets Daily , it is “likely” that the Nets will postpone the pick for 2023, which is a scenario the Sixers reportedly expected for quite some time now.

If and when the Nets defer the pick, the question will then become what the Sixers will do with it. Will Daryl Morey and the 76ers make a first-round selection once again after taking Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer in the last two drafts? Or will they use the pick in a deal that nets them a veteran that could contribute right away?

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

More Sixers News:

NBA Executive’s Take on Harden: Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, All-Star guard James Harden seemed confident that he’ll come back much better after going through an offseason without rehabbing. However, an anonymous NBA executive believes that Harden’s best days are evidently behind him and it could put the Sixers in a tough spot. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Doc Rivers to Lakers Gets Put to Rest: Are the Los Angeles Lakers still holding out hope to acquire Sixers head coach Doc Rivers? Their latest move proves that’s not the case. While LA waited patiently to see if any new head coaches became available as the playoffs progressed, the Lakers finally hired Frank Vogel’s replacement and it’s not the 76ers head coach. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Embiid's All-NBA Snub Causes Silver to Reconsider Format

Despite being one of the NBA’s top players in 2021-2022, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid doesn’t have any notable awards to show for it. For the second-straight season, Embiid landed himself in the MVP conversation throughout the year. When the regular season concluded, Embiid was named ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

NBA News: Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz Part Ways

There have been quite a few coaching changes around the NBA as the 2022 Playoffs fired up last month, and they haven't stopped just yet. On Sunday evening, the Utah Jazz found out they would have to start looking for a new coach as Quin Snyder had decided to step down, according to Adrian ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy