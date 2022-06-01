Are the Nets Going to Defer Sixers' 2022 NBA Draft Pick?

On the day of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers sent multiple assets to the Brooklyn Nets to complete a blockbuster deal.

To land the All-Star James Harden and the veteran Paul Millsap, the Sixers sent three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, the sharpshooter Seth Curry, the veteran big man Andre Drummond, and multiple draft picks.

One of those picks happens to be the Sixers' 2022 first-round selection. However, the pick had a condition attached. If the Nets didn't want to use the pick this year, they could defer it and snag a selection for the 2023 draft.

In the event the Nets defer the Sixers' 2022 first-round pick, the Sixers would then have one pick for the 2022 NBA Draft. They would go on the board at No. 23 if they keep it.

When Do The Nets Have to Decide?

The Nets have had plenty of time to think it over. Now, the deadline is finally approaching. When the pick was traded, it was clear the Nets would have until Wednesday, June 1, to decide whether they want to hold onto the selection or not.

With deadline day here, the Nets are reportedly supposed to make their decision before 5 PM EST. From the jump, the decision was expected to come down to the wire.

What to Expect

Many reports in the past few weeks have indicated the Nets’ plan is to defer the pick. Therefore, the Sixers would have a selection in this year’s draft.

According to Chris Milholen of Nets Daily , it is “likely” that the Nets will postpone the pick for 2023, which is a scenario the Sixers reportedly expected for quite some time now.

If and when the Nets defer the pick, the question will then become what the Sixers will do with it. Will Daryl Morey and the 76ers make a first-round selection once again after taking Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer in the last two drafts? Or will they use the pick in a deal that nets them a veteran that could contribute right away?

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

