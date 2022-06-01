ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

2 injured in crash of small plane in Northern California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WILLITS, Calif. (AP) — A pilot and passenger were injured when a small plane crashed and burned near a private landing strip in Northern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday near Willits, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

A witness told deputies that the pilot and passenger had significant injuries and were transported to a local hospital by a family member of the pilot. They were later taken to an out-of-county hospital for further treatment.

The pilot was only identified as a 33-year-old man from Willits. The passenger was described only as being 26 years old.

The plane was almost completely destroyed by the fire, which was extinguished by Cal Fire. The aircraft’s make and model were not known.

“The cause of the crash was unknown at the time and the incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified of this incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Willits is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

This story has been corrected to show the crash occurred Monday, not Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

CHP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Penngrove

SONOMA COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Penngrove, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Old Redwood Highway north of Denman Road. The area is located between Petaluma and Cotati.Details about the collision were not immediately available.
PENNGROVE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 killed in plane crash at Oroville airport identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men who died in the plane crash at the Oroville Municipal Airport on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Ronald McHale of Oroville and 66-year-old Kurt Dunning of Chico died in the crash. The Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Sears Fire stopped in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – 4:39 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit stopped forward progress on the brush fire yesterday. The cause is still under investigation. 12:05 p.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting via tweet the fire is now 15 acres, but is 20% contained 11:26 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Willits, CA
Accidents
Mendocino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Willits, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Willits, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested near Benton Airfield on 6 counts of arson

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested on six counts of arson following four fires near the Benton Airfield in Redding on Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department says. Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a 22-acre undeveloped area north of the Benton Airfield for a report of a vegetation fire.
REDDING, CA
oregontoday.net

Natural Bridges Death, June 1

A 56-year old California man fell to his death at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint in Curry Co. Sunday, May 29. According to a report from the Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office, Nam Ing, Penngrove, CA, was hiking with friends when he slipped on the trail and fell approximately 300-feet to the rocks below. Curry Co. Search & Rescue assisted in the recovery of the body.
PENNGROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Sheriff S Office
Lake County News

Cal Fire law enforcement arson investigation leads to arrest

NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire said its law enforcement officers have arrested a man on suspicion of setting a fire in Monte Rio in Sonoma County last week. Jack Stanley Seprish, a 43-year-old transient, was arrested in the case, officials said. At 6:12 p.m. Thursday, May 26, firefighting...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ksro.com

Sebastopol Vintner Sentenced for Deadly DUI Crash

A vintner from Sebastopol has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a deadly DUI crash in May of 2021. Ulises Valdez Junior hit two bicyclists. A 53-year-old man was killed, and a now-13-year-old boy lost his leg. Valdez got behind the wheel of his pickup truck with a blood-alcohol content of nearly double the legal limit before the collision. His late father founded the Sebastopol-based Valdez Family Winery.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Man Killed and Eureka Woman Injured When Vehicle Goes off Hwy 299 and Submerges in Trinity River

The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on SR-299, east of Rose Road, within Trinity County, proceeding straight at approximately 55 mph. For an unknown reason, the driver [a 61-year-old Eureka man] made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the Ford to leave the roadway onto the south shoulder and down a steep embankment. As the vehicle continued in a southeasterly direction down the steep embankment, it overturned onto it’s roof on the steep rock embankment, and came to rest submerged in the Trinity River. The passenger [a 39-year-old-Eureka woman] was able to extricate herself and attempted to assist the driver but was unable to. The passenger was able to swim to shore, and passing Kayakers and Rafters were able to pull the driver to the shore where he was later pronounced deceased by arriving medical personnel. The passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. She was transported by ambulance to Trinity General Hospital for treatment and later released. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Drugs and/or Alcohol have not been ruled out as a possible contributing factor to the cause of this collision.
EUREKA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa House Fire Causes Total Loss

A house in Santa Rosa is being declared a total loss after a fire. On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue. The people inside the house had fled with their pets after failing to contain the fire. Firefighters found multiple bedrooms in the residence on fire and saw that flames had spread to the attic. Crews had it under control within 20 minutes but not before $300,000 in damages were done. The house was declared a total loss and uninhabitable. Smoking materials were determined to be the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported and three adults are being assisted with temporary housing by the Red Cross.
KRON4 News

Ghost guns, 3 pounds of meth recovered by deputies near Rohnert Park

(KRON) — A “ghost gun” and a high capacity magazine containing 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from a car in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa just outside of Rohnert Park on Monday. The car was stopped by officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The […]
actionnewsnow.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
COTTONWOOD, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

933K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy