ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Idaho man drowns in kayaking accident on Salmon River

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man drowned in a kayaking accident on the Salmon River on Monday.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said James Grossman, 56, of Sun Valley, was killed in the accident in the Fall Creek tributary area of the Salmon River. The International Emergency Response Coordination Center alerted the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department of the accident after it detected an emergency signal from a personal GPS satellite device.

Fall Creek is a tributary to the Salmon River within the Frank Church — River of No Return Wilderness Area. The region isn’t accessible by road, so authorities contacted Two Bear Air Rescue, a search and rescue agency based near Whitefish, Montana. The agency used a helicopter to recover Grossman’s remains.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

933K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy