Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Fire Department is investigating after a dog was rescued from a vacant house fire Sunday morning. RFD responded to the area of Elmdorf Avenue for the report of a porch on fire - called in by neighbors from the street next to Elmdorf. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire coming from the porch area in the back of the single-family home. An initial search of the house found a dog inside, and units were able to safely rescue the dog and put out the fire within 20 minutes. The back of the home was severely damaged, and will need to be repaired before it is occupied again.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO