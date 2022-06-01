Former Mason City restaurant manager accused of stealing money to plead guilty

A Perry man was recently sentenced to probation for two burglary incidents in Greene County. According to court documents, 29-year-old Anthony Booth pled guilty to a Class D Felony for third degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor for third degree criminal mischief. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn advocated for five years in prison for the felony conviction and two years for the misdemeanor conviction, both to be served concurrently. The defense attorney wanted probation and Judge Joseph McCarville suspended the prison sentences and placed Booth on three years of probation for each charge, to be served concurrently.
Aaron Weaver of Lake Mills was found in contempt on his conviction for “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Weaver was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail. Friday, June 3rd. West Hancock Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KHAM.
A person charged in connection with a 2021 burglary of a residence just north of New Hampton has pleaded guilty in court. On December 7th, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to 1879 North Linn Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. As a result of the original burglary call, a several month investigation began, leading to several search warrants being executed and the recovery of stolen property from that residence.
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A report of an intoxicated and potentially homicidal subject resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old Lime Springs man over the weekend. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch south of Lime Springs on Oak Ave just after 10 p.m.
CRYSTAL LAKE — Charges have been dismissed against one of the four men accused of causing what was termed as a riot at a Crystal Lake campground last summer. 50-year-old Troy Julius of Buffalo Center, 36-year-old Joshua Murra of Buffalo Center, 44-year-old Troy Fleener of Thompson and 28-year-old Logan Swearingen of Thompson were accused of provoking a violent incident at Hanna’s Campground on July 17th.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa Deputy has been charged for his role in allegedly extorting a woman during a traffic stop. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy, Klint Bentley of Fairbank was charged with extortion, non-felonious misconduct in office, and accepting a bribe during a February traffic stop.
A Charles City woman was arrested Wednesday on at least a dozen drug-related charges. The Charles City Police Department says 33-year-old Joanna Byers was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor; plus one count for controlled substance violation and 11 counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, all Class D felonies.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, from June 2019 through August 2019, Nicholas John Hanson, 38, was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. As part of the conspiracy, Hanson coordinated and facilitated the delivery of methamphetamine on behalf of the conspiracy leader, John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery where the suspect brandished a long knife and stole cash. Police said it happened Sunday night at the Casey's at 1907 7th St. NW. The employee reported they were robbed by a Black male who pulled out a six-inch knife and...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing cocaine is sending a Rochester man to prison. Abdirahman Mohamed Sufi, 29, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with five drug-related felonies. Rochester police accused Sufi of selling a total of 16.82 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant. Court documents state the drug sales happened in August and September of 2019.
Who Was Vivian Flores Ames Shooting Cornerstone Victim? Eden Mariah Montang’s ex-boyfriend fatally shot both her and her friend Vivian Flores before killing himself. Find out more about the incident in the sections below. Vivian Flores was shot and killed at the Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa. According to...
A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly smacking his 10 year old son. The child and his mother came to police on Tuesday and reported that the father had become upset with the child and struck him in the face multiple times a couple days prior. Police noted there was bruising on the child’s face. DHS was notified but law enforcement had not been notified prior to the mother and son’s visit to police. In an interview with the father yesterday, he admitted to becoming upset with his son and slapping him harder than he should have. The father was charged with Child Endangerment and taken to the Bremer County Jail. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the names of those involved have not been released.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota. Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen truck means probation for an Olmsted County woman. Laurissa Ann Bale, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community service. Bale pleaded guilty in February to felony...
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan...
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is charged with 12 felonies over the discovery of a marijuana-growing operation. Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is accused of manufacture of a controlled substance, 11 counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana. Law enforcement...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Body camera video shows two Waterloo Police Officers making what one county NAACP president called “unprofessional” remarks about a man before arresting him. The video from March 2021, which shows Rickie Perkins being pulled over and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, also...
The Marshalltown Police Department responded to a domestic incident on Wednesday morning on the city’s south side. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police were notified of a domestic type incident in progress in the 200 block of Glenda Drive. Twenty-one-year-old Alesha Johnson was arrested by police and formally charged with...
Marshalltown Police have arrested a woman on charges relating to a local monetary fraud investigation. Thirty-three-year-old Amber VanHauen was arrested by police Friday morning at a business located on East Church Street. VanHauen was charged with 4th Degree Theft ranging between $300 and $750, Engaging in Fraudulent Activity through use...
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Laurens man has been charged after police searched his home for drugs on Tuesday. The investigation began at 259 Nelson Street after officers say a marijuana smell was noticed coming from the basement. That led to 51-year-old Kevin Patience being charged with possession of a...
