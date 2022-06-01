ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Important Roster Changes After the Stockholm Major

By Noah Kindig
 4 days ago
The Stockholm Major has passed, and that means tons of roster shuffles before the next Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) tour starts. Across the world, teams that had a disappointing performance in recent months are looking for a missing piece. With the 2nd Major of the 2021-2022 season done, the...

The Game Haus

Gen.G Contender Team is No More

Another contender’s team has fallen. Gen.G officially announced that their Overwatch Contender team would not be anymore. The organization has pronounced some well-known names of Gilseong ‘Glister’ Lim, Hyeonwoo ‘Toyou’ Lim, and Jeongwan ‘Someone’ Ham, to name a few. This is another hard hit for the T2 side of Overwatch. But it reveals the larger issues that are at play.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Korean PUBG Transfer Window Roundup: Is A Youth Movement Coming?

With the transfer window open, PUBG roster moves and rumors have been circling around the Asian scene, especially in South Korea. With moves already occurring and roster left incomplete, it is a good time to share the rumors and knowledge that have percolated around the scene for the last few days. This is the offseason summary for the Korean PUBG Transfer Window so far.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Exploring the Three Most Popular E-Sports Game that are Played in 2022

Have you ever been curious about which esports games are the most popular and successful? There are a variety of additional methods to define success and what distinguishes one esports competition from the next. As things are, players are interested in a wide range of titles; yet, what distinguishes certain games as more successful than others is unclear. There are various factors to consider, and we will provide you with a solid sample of what each game has to offer in terms of what makes it such a wonderful and popular esports franchise in the future. If you have been unaware, due to the growing popularity of the esports industry, the younger generation and even the older generation are noticing these gaming events and are watching and even wagering on these professional gamers for the chance to win money, alongside this, they have the option to play traditional casino games like poker, blackjack, slots and much more, due to the general popularity in gaming, there are many online casinos available on the internet, however, to get a better playing experience you want to play on the online platforms that give you an online casino bonus, as a result of doing this, you have a better opportunity of landing the jackpot prize.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Four potential LPL teams for Zoom to join

According to leaks by Doinb, LNG’s mid laner, the top laner Zoom is looking to join a new team in the summer. Zoom spent most of his career at the highest level at JDG, but this spring he decided to join Top Esports. However, after underperforming, he became a substitute for the young rookie Wayward. Now, he wants to join a new squad and hopefully regain his form. Here are four potential teams for Zoom LPL to join this summer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

FNCS Invitational 2022 Announced

After dealing with the complications caused by the recent pandemic Fortnite in-person events are now making a swift return. More specifically the FNCS Invitational 2022 is making a comeback in person. Due to the due to the COVID-19 pandemic Epic Games have been struggling to put together any in-person events....
RALEIGH, NC
The Game Haus

TemTem Editions?

While PC players have been enjoying the game for the past two years, a TemTem release date finally gets announced for consoles leaving its early access stage. Console players can now choose between the different TemTem editions to start the journey in style. For console players who haven’t heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Revealed

In the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer, more was finally revealed. After a long break in between trailer releases and revealed, the next generation of Pokemon had much more revealed. Specifically some new Pokemon, the Professors (yes two of them), the Legendaries and with them the Cover Art. Here is a look at the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Multiplayer?

With the second trailer officially having released, a ton of information for the newest generation of Pokemon revealed. As many likely already know, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take huge inspiration from Legends Arceus in game design. From a more open world, improved visuals, and visible pokemon in the wild, Pokemon Scarlet and Violent symbolize the new leap for the pokemon games. But is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer, and what does the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer encompass?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Stars Align: The Seoul Dynasty Kickoff Clash Champions

The Seoul Dynasty. The name was picked in the inaugural season of the Overwatch League to signify the legacy that this team would carve out for themselves. Throughout the history of the Seoul Dynasty, there were many close calls in regional tournaments as well as the grand final. But in the end, all titles eluded them. It is not until Season 5 that the Dynasty finally live up to their name. Winning the Kickoff Clash was emotional for the Tiger Nation for many reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Patch Notes

Every couple of weeks, Pokemon Unite developers update the game. And the most recent update provided the most balances in a long time. Thereby, changing and evolving the meta. Keeping aware of the Poekmon Unite Patch Notes serves imperative to understanding the game and its changes. So here are the full patch notes that launched on May 30, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Call of Duty League Major 3 Tournament

The Call of Duty League Major 3 Tournament begins in Toronto, Canada. The first matches are scheduled for Thursday at the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre. With limited time and opportunities left until the Call of Duty Major Championships, this weekend’s in-person event is showing every sign of drama and with drama comes some major things to lookout for.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

OSRS Vorkath Guide

Old School RuneScape has some incredible monsters you will encounter and fight. The toughest of the bunch are known as boss monsters. These monsters usually have a high health pool, and high defensive stats and can deal large amounts of damage to you. It is essential to come prepared for the fight by having the right equipment and knowing their attacks. Knowing their attacks and attack pattern is very important if you wish to survive the battle.
Community Policy