DES MOINES — Food pantries across Iowa are seeing an increase in demand as inflation continues to have an impact on Iowa families. Food Bank of Iowa spokeswoman Annette Hacker says the dollar isn’t going as far as it used to. “With these record food fuel and housing prices, it really is leaving a lot of Iowans many of our neighbors hard-pressed and having a hard time making ends meet,” Hacker says.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO