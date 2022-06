For the 15th time this season the Hazleton Area baseball team 10 run ruled a team. This time it was in the District 2/4 subregional final. Their third champiosnhip in a row. Russ Canzler, Hazleton Area Manager says, “ A lot of confidence. At this point in the season you trust the work you put in during the off season and the prep work. How much these guys have trained in the off season and they worked very hard to be in this position to get back to the state tournament I feel really good with where we are at. “

HAZLETON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO