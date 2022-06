Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are thrilled to finally have their daughter, Malti Marie, at home after she spent 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit. Jonas spoke about becoming a father for the first time, telling Kelly Clarkson on her show Wednesday that his newborn is simply “the best.” He added, “It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.” Clarkson then pulled up the photo of Malti that Jonas and Chopra had previously shared on their Instagram accounts, and Jonas joked about the emoji they had used to cover the baby's face: “There she is.… She’s got a little heart face.”

11 DAYS AGO