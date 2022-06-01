ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Morrison’s Dating History Through the Years: Renee Puente, Chrishell Stause and More

Falling in love is never easy. Matthew Morrison ’s love life has made headlines through the years — long before he found The One in his now-wife , Renee Puente .

“Honestly, [Renee] loves the fact that I went through all that — a lot of relationships, some one-night stands," the Glee alum told the New York Post in April 2015. “I learned a lot about who I was and, more importantly, the person I wanted to be with. My wife came into my life at such a great time.”

Sparks quickly flew between Morrison and the Hawaii native, who wed in October 2014 , when they met at a Grammys party in 2011 .

“When he came up to me, I had no idea who he was,” Puente told MarthaStewart.com about meeting Morrison for the first time. “I just started laughing because it was so adorable to see this cute white boy talking pidgin [Hawaiian slang].”

Morrison and the Divergent actress went on to welcome son Revel in 2017 and daughter Phoenix in 2021.

“My wife’s name is Renee, and I’m Matthew, obviously,” the Broadway alum exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2018 about his first child. “We wanted our boy to have an R name . . . and we just kind of came with different R names. We were just having a conversation and talking about how we want to revel in our child, just revel in love. It’s not really a typical name, but it’s not so weird.”

Long before Morrison fell for Puente and expanded their brood , he notably dated ex-fiancée Chrishell Stause between 2006 and 2007 .

“We’ve run into each other a few times over the years and even though I sounded a little angry on Selling Sunset , it’s always cordial,” the Netflix reality star wrote in her Under Construction memoir , which was released in February 2022. “Looking back I know it never would have worked out, and we were so young and we each other still had a lot to learn .”

The What to Expect When You’re Expecting star’s love life made headlines in May 2022 after he was fired as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance for allegedly sending “inappropriate” flirty texts to a female contestant.

“The messages contained sexual innuendos and were flirty to the extent he was overstepping boundaries,” a source told Us at the time . “He didn’t have sex with the contestant, but she complained to producers about him because the messages made her feel uncomfortable and awkward and then they took it to HR.”

Morrison had previously been tapped to join JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the judging panel for season 17 of the FOX competition, appearing in the first two episodes of the auditions.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me,” he said in a statement to Us shortly after news of his departure broke . “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

Morrison and Puente have yet to publicly address the controversial incident.

Scroll below to relive the American Horror Story alum’s dating history through the years:

