These Tiered Palazzo Pants Are Boho Essentials for Summer

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

We’re all about the tiers lately. Tiered dresses and tiered skirts simply have the ability to instantly draw Us in, capturing our hearts with their charm — and flowy fits! We own a couple of tiered tops as well. Just as comfy, just as cute. So what if we add even more tiers to our lives?

How about tiered pants ? Yes, they exist, and yes, they’re just as amazing as you want them to be. They’re a boho dream come to life, making a stylish summer possible without having to sweat it out day after day. Oh, and they’re affordable — and available on Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6yg8_0fx7yrNg00
Amazon

Get the Timemory Wife Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $26 at Amazon!

These pants are lightweight, breathable and super flowy. The subtle tier details take a cue from our beloved tiered dresses and skirts, adding even more drape and brilliance to an already-cute pair of palazzo pants. They also have a high-rise, wide waistband with stretch, plus a tie detail to really pull things together!

These pants even come in over 25 colors and patterns. Opt for a solid green, neutral beige or navy blue, perhaps, or go for a fun floral. You could also choose a pair with a cloud print or maybe a plaid! There are so many options, we think we might have to get two — minimum!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXxZj_0fx7yrNg00
Amazon

Get the Timemory Wife Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $26 at Amazon!

The outfits you’ll create with these pants are going to make you so happy. They’re so easy to style too, since they’re so statement-making all on their own. All you really need is a simple top — a cropped tee, a tucked-in ribbed tank, a bandeau bra top, etc. You can simply wear sneakers or sandals on your feet too. You can dress them up as well though!

Try these pants with an off-the-shoulder bodysuit and heels, or a silky cami and pointy mules. We’d also love to see them contrast with a cropped moto jacket or matched up with a straw hat and denim jacket. Cuteness all around!

Get the Timemory Wife Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $26 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more pants here and explore all of women's fashion on Amazon here!

