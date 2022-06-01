These Tiered Palazzo Pants Are Boho Essentials for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about the tiers lately. Tiered dresses and tiered skirts simply have the ability to instantly draw Us in, capturing our hearts with their charm — and flowy fits! We own a couple of tiered tops as well. Just as comfy, just as cute. So what if we add even more tiers to our lives?

How about tiered pants ? Yes, they exist, and yes, they’re just as amazing as you want them to be. They’re a boho dream come to life, making a stylish summer possible without having to sweat it out day after day. Oh, and they’re affordable — and available on Amazon!

Get the Timemory Wife Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants are lightweight, breathable and super flowy. The subtle tier details take a cue from our beloved tiered dresses and skirts, adding even more drape and brilliance to an already-cute pair of palazzo pants. They also have a high-rise, wide waistband with stretch, plus a tie detail to really pull things together!

These pants even come in over 25 colors and patterns. Opt for a solid green, neutral beige or navy blue, perhaps, or go for a fun floral. You could also choose a pair with a cloud print or maybe a plaid! There are so many options, we think we might have to get two — minimum!

Get the Timemory Wife Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The outfits you’ll create with these pants are going to make you so happy. They’re so easy to style too, since they’re so statement-making all on their own. All you really need is a simple top — a cropped tee, a tucked-in ribbed tank, a bandeau bra top, etc. You can simply wear sneakers or sandals on your feet too. You can dress them up as well though!

Try these pants with an off-the-shoulder bodysuit and heels, or a silky cami and pointy mules. We’d also love to see them contrast with a cropped moto jacket or matched up with a straw hat and denim jacket. Cuteness all around!

Get the Timemory Wife Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more pants here and explore all of women’s fashion on Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other product recommendations? Shop more of our picks below: