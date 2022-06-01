Soccer French minister: One British fan arrested for violence during Champions League trouble

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - One British fan was arrested for violence, among 14 British people arrested over the crowd trouble at last weekend's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to slides to be presented by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to the French Senate.

The detail comes amid a dispute between Britain and France over who was to blame for the disorder, with many Liverpool fans asserting they had caused no trouble, while France has blamed Liverpool fans turning up en masse with fake tickets for contributing to chaos at the stadium.

