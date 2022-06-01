Body recovered from Penobscot

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.

MAINE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO