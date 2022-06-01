ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Body recovered from Penobscot

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORRINGTON — Maine Marine Patrol officers and Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a body Sunday, May 29, at 12:50 p.m. on the Penobscot River in Orrington. The individual was tentatively identified by...

wabi.tv

Presque Isle Police locate wanted, armed and dangerous man

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Presque Isle Police have found a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm. Areas of Main Street are closed due...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

UPDATE: Presque Isle Police Sergeant on Leave after Officer Involved Shooting

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Press Release from the Presque Isle Police Department, on June 5th at approximately 7:15pm Presque Isle Police Department Sergeant Tyler Cote was involved in an officer involved shooting of a 25-year-old Presque Isle Man. The suspect was critically injured. Sergeant Cote is on Administrative Paid leave while the Attorney Generals Office investigates.
wabi.tv

Man charged in Eddington domestic violence assault

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday morning in Eddington after officials say he assaulted his fiancé. 47-year old Thadius Wind was charged with domestic violence assault, and a probation hold was placed on him. The Sheriff’s Office says Wind’s fiancé called...
EDDINGTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA — One person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Augusta Friday. Members of the Augusta Police Department responded to the crash around 9:49 a.m. on Route 3 just west of the Weeks Mills Road. Police say the crash involved a black 1996 Mazda...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Cumberland County Jail inmate dies

PORTLAND, Maine — A Cumberland County Jail inmate has died. According to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, “during rounds one of the Correctional Officer’s discovered an offender unresponsive in their cell. The Officer called for assistance and began life saving measures, joined by Jail Medical Staff and Portland MEDCU, but were unsuccessful in reviving the offender.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Worker injured when garage collapses in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine — A worker was injured Saturday morning when a garage collapsed on top of him in Rockland. Rockland fire officials said they were called to 52 Crescent St. just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a worker who was trapped underneath a garage that was being demolished.
ROCKLAND, ME
WGME

Jail death investigation at the Cumberland County Jail

Portland (WGME) -- Police are investigating a death at the Cumberland County Jail. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an officer found an unresponsive offender in their cell. The Sheriff's Office says the officer called for help and began life-saving measures, but the person died. Portland...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor COVID testing site to close Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Dump truck leaks nearly 100 gallons of fuel after driving off the road and hitting a tree in Gray, officials say

GRAY, Maine — A dump truck driver went off the road into the woods and hit a tree after failing to make a left turn on West Gray Road Friday evening, according to officials. Douglas Battey, 63 of Danville, was initially trapped due to a tree on the cab of the truck, sustaining minor damages. Officials were able to rescue Battey and transport him to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.
GRAY, ME
wabi.tv

One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in Augusta. It happened just before 10 Friday morning on Route 3. Augusta Police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the pick-up he was driving crashed with an SUV. The two Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Augusta man killed in Route 3 crash

AUGUSTA (WGME) – The Augusta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Route 3. State police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the two-car collision around 10 a.m. Friday. Two people in another car were injured but are expected to be OK. If you have any...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

13-year-old girl charged with terrorizing in threat against Spruce Mountain schools

JAY, Maine — A 13-year-old student was charged with terrorizing on Friday after police said a threat was found in a Spruce Mountain Middle School bathroom. The student, a girl, was released to a guardian and is under house arrest with conditions that include no possession of any weapons, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton said in a release Friday. Caton told NEWS CENTER Maine the child may leave her house if she's accompanied by a guardian.
JAY, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 arrested in connection with Danforth fatal crash

DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly crash near Danforth Sunday. Maine State Police say 35-year-old Rian Moore and 28-year-old Mikayla Lowell, both of Danforth were arrested Friday in Lincoln. Moore is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of...
DANFORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Wardens: Bald eagle rescued in Belfast has died

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a story we brought you last week about an injured bald eagle found in Belfast. Sadly, that eagle did not survive. Last Friday, Maine Game Wardens received several calls about an injured bald eagle spotted near the Belfast Rail Trail. Warden...
BELFAST, ME
The Maine Writer

Baxter State Park in Maine

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
MAINE STATE

