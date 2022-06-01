ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for special legislative committees to find solutions to 'protect all Texans'

By Deborah Gaines
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a joint letter on June 1 requesting that legislative leaders in the state convene special legislative committees following last week's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Abbott said the special legislative committees, "... should be charged with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more." He also said the state "must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence."

It was just last week when the Governor focused his attention on mental health care and school security and not on gun restrictions as a response to the school massacre that left 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School dead.

(L-R) Judicial District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and mayor of Uvalde Don McLaughlin look on during a press conference in Uvalde, Texas on May 27, 2022. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

In the letter to legislators Abbott said, "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans. Accordingly, I hereby request that each of you convene a special legislative committee."

The special legislative committees are different from a special legislative session which some lawmakers, including State Sen. Roland Gutierre of Uvalde, have called for and would allow new legislation, that could create new laws, to pass quickly.

The next Texas legislative session is scheduled for January 2023.

Comments / 13

G. Moo
5d ago

I hope this law considers restrictions of teachers abilities to leave when they please or as they choose when they are paid to be at school then they should lock that door behind them and stay in school they have No rights to leave unless extreme emergency and they shall be escorted out to ensure the door is locked

Reply
3
