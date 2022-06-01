Mike Trout, Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson: MLB, fantasy football's bizarre glove triangle

The baseball stars from New Jersey, Nevada and California, respectively, have been racking up head-scratching headlines.

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Mama, don't let your babies grow up to be ... major league high-stakes fantasy football players .

The Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson saga has been going on for several days regarding a fantasy football flap from last season, and on Wednesday, Pham dragged Mike Trout into it .

Pham already drew a three-game suspension from MLB for slapping the Giants' Pederson over a fantasy football-based grievance. Now the Cincinnati Red says Trout — the league's commissioner — could have prevented the whole thing.

The bizarre headlines are hard to miss if you follow sports news, but we decided to take it as an opportunity to look back on the trio's high school careers.

Pederson has an especially interesting prep sports story, starring in baseball and football at Palo Alto High School in Northern California, graduating in 2010.

Not only did he star as a leadoff hitter and center fielder, but he was the football team's No. 1 receiver — ahead of future NFL star Davante Adams .

Pham was the staff ace for Durango High School (Nevada) , boasting a fastball in the low 90s, and hit over .600 as a senior to earn honors as the Class 4A All-State Player of the Year in 2006.

Trout starred as a shortstop for Millville Senior High School in New Jersey, also earning two varsity letters in basketball, before being drafted in the first round out of high school in 2009.

Arguably Major League Baseball's best player, the Los Angeles Angel remains a deeply loyal Millville resident , including spending time with the baseball team.

It's a safe bet that the trio won't be in the same fantasy football league next season.