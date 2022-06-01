Ben Johnson makes it clear: Gophers will be all about ferocious defense

Johnson believes Isaiah Ihnen, returning after missing last season with a knee injury, can be the most versatile defender in the Big Ten.

Two things are crystal clear from head coach Ben Johnson's appearance on the " Unrestricted with Ben Leber " podcast: The Gophers are going to bring it on the defensive end next season, and Isaiah Ihnen has a chance to be a big part of that effort.

Johnson said he's spent time with the team breaking down film of recent champions, including the Baylor Bears NCAA title in 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, and even the Bobby Jackson-led Sacramento Kings summer league team last year.

"You're showing guys, 'Fellas, I don't care what sport you look at – baseball, football, basketball – if you're trying to win a championship, you can't be middle to bottom half of the league in defense. It's impossible. And here's the numbers that back it up. You want to look at any championship that's won, I guarantee you that if they're not No. 1, they're top five. Hands down. College, pros, it don't matter,'" said Johnson.

"That's when you tell guys, if you wanna win and if you're about what I think you're about, then this is a non-negotiable. This is not a debate. We're not sitting here going back and forth. I've shown you the data, I've shown you the proof, you guys know, now it comes down to you. I try to put it on them. If you're about what you tell me you're about, then we're going to give it up on this end of the ball. And that's just the way it is. If you're not going to do it, then that next guy's going to do it. We'll figure out the five guys that are going to commit to the defensive side of the ball."

Ihnen, who missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury, could be a huge part of Minnesota's defensive mindset. At 6'10'', Johnson has big hopes for the native German, who he believes could be one of the best, if not the best, defensive player in the Big Ten.

"If you're the most versatile defender in the Big Ten and that's who you become, I guarantee you someone at the next level is going to notice," said Johnson, noting that he's encouraging Ihnen to assume the identity of a fierce defender and all-around player, rather than trying to be a scorer.

"Again, I try to tell Isaiah this and I told my staff this the other day: His impact, because of who he is and his size and his versatility, it's different than most players I've ever had. He's not a guy that has to go out there and get points. I try to tell him that. You're not going to help our team and you're not going to make the NBA because you're going to go out there and get 20 a game. Obviously if he did that, great. But that not necessarily determines your success rate," he said.

"You're a guy, at 6'10'', if you can guard the point like [Scottie] Pippen used to do back in the day full court, that's different. That's going to impact our team. That's going to put you on the radar because you just don't see that anymore. If your versatility to guard 1 through 4, 1 through 5 even, that's different. That's a separator for you," Johnson explained.

He used a couple of Miami Heat players – Max Strus and Duncan Robinson – as examples who made the most of their skillsets. Strus, who actually started and came up big for the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, was playing DII basketball before he made it big. Robinson was playing DIII hoops in Massachusetts before the world took notice of his size and skill of being able to hit threes at a high level.

"The thing about Duncan you can't teach, Duncan is 6'9'' and he can shoot the cover off the ball," Johnson said. "He's making over $90 million because he said, 'This is who I am.'"

The "this is who I am" identity for Ihnen may be as an elite defender.

"There's a lot of guys at the next level that look like [Ihnen]," Johnson said. "You can't find 6'10'' with 7'+ wingspan that moves like a guard. You just don't find that all the time. But the ones you do find, they're the ones on TV. So the message to him: Your success rate is going to look different."

Johnson added: "Do you want to have a big ego and try to be something that you're not and not make it? Or do you want to be humble, understand who you are, understand what can get you there ... be really good at that, be elite at that and be one of the best in the world at that and have a 10- to 12-year NBA career?"