According to a recent Salesforce study, it is time to rewrite the sales job description. There is a 'Great Sales Transformation' underway as sales evolves beyond cold calling and high-stakes tactics. Today, sales professionals are more consultative, digital and comfortable with new technologies like AI to service customers in a capacity aimed at becoming trusted advisors and strategic business partners. With 87% of business buyers expecting sales reps to act as trusted advisors, sales teams are building more consultative relationships with their customers -- and maintaining those relationships to do more than just land the deal.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 HOUR AGO