ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston College hires Blake James as athletic director

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has hired former Miami athletic director Blake James to succeed Patrick Kraft as the Eagles AD.

James held the job in Miami from 2013-21, overseeing 18 varsity sports. During his tenure, the Hurricanes built new indoor facilities for football, baseball and golf, and improved the ones for men’s and women’s basketball.

James has also served on the NCAA Board of Directors, Board of Governors and Football Oversight Committee and he was chair of the NCAA Division I Council.

“Blake brings extensive experience, understands the issues facing intercollegiate athletics today, and is committed to BC’s mission,” said Boston College’s president, the Rev. William P. Leahy.

Kraft left BC to take the AD job at Penn State.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Romeo Crennel retires after 50 seasons of coaching

June 6 - Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday after 50 years of coaching in college and the NFL. Crennel, who turns 75 later this month, had been with the Houston Texans since 2014. "Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1930 — Gallant Fox, ridden by Earle Sande, wins the Belmont Stakes by three lengths over Whichone, becoming the second horse to capture the Triple Crown. 1941 — Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, becomes the fifth horse to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over Robert Morris.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

933K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy