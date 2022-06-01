ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy of Country Music Reveals Special Award Honorees: Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton & More

By Jim Casey
 4 days ago
The Academy of Country Music revealed the special award winners for the 57th ACM Awards. This year’s honorees include Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Hardy, Yellowstone, and more.

The honorees will be celebrated during the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. In addition, performers, host, and ticket on-sale information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Special Award Honorees

  • ACM Triple Crown Award: Miranda Lambert

Miranda will receive the ACM Triple Crown Award following her first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Lambert qualified for the Triple Crown Award after winning ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, and ACM Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s an honor only seven other artists have been awarded (Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Gilley, Merle Haggard, Barbara Mandrell, and Carrie Underwood).

  • ACM Milestone Award: Morgan Wallen

This award recognizes a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader for a specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the preceding calendar year. Morgan’s Dangerous: The Double Album has been No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for a record 59 weeks (and counting).

  • ACM Spirit Award: Chris Stapleton

This award recognizes singer-songwriter who is continuing the legacy of country music legend Merle Haggard. Additionally, he/she follows their own path by crafting great songs and epitomizing Haggard’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling.

  • ACM Songwriter of the Year: Hardy

This award recognizes an individual known predominately as a songwriter, selected by a professional panel of judges composed of songwriters, publishers, producers, and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives.

  • ACM Film Award: Yellowstone

This award recognizes an outstanding television movie, series, or film released during the preceding calendar year that features country music.

ACM Special Award Honorees

  • ACM Service Award: Duane Clark

Of course, this award recognizes years of dedication and service to the Academy.

  • ACM Poet’s Award: Shania Twain and Sonny Throckmorton

This award recognizes a country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career.

  • ACM Icon Award: Connie Bradley

This award recognizes a country music artist or industry leader who has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry, such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions, and other goodwill efforts.

  • ACM Lifting Lives Award: Paul Barnabee and Dwight Wiles

Finally, this award recognizes a country music artist or industry professional dedicated to improving lives through music.

