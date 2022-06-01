Panic! At the Disco Announce New Album, Get Bloody in ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Stay calm! Panic! At the Disco has announced a new album and unveiled brand-new single “Viva Las Vengeance” on Wednesday (June 1), as well as its accompanying music video .

The campy visual features the band performing the raucous track on a variety show straight out of the 1960s. However, as the song progresses, frontman Brendon Urie finds himself being attacked by the instruments on stage. “Someone did me wrong/ Stole my favorite song/ Yes, it really hurt/ Stepped on every chord/ Fell on every sword/ Yes, Excalibur/ I don’t wanna be a diva/ I just wanna be free/ On a sofa with sativa/ Living the dream,” he sings, with things getting increasingly bloody until the piano devours him like something out of Little Shop of Horrors .

“Viva Las Vengeance” also serves as the title track and album opener to the act’s upcoming follow-up to 2018’s chart-dominating Pray for the Wicked , which is slated to be released Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The 12-track LP will also contain as-yet-unheard songs such as “Local God,” “Star Spangled Banger,” “God Killed Rock and Roll” and “Something About Maggie.”

“ Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie hinted of the upcoming album in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Panic! At the Disco will also hit the road this fall for an extensive tour of the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. The North American leg begins Sept. 8 in Austin with openers Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers, Beach Bunny and Little Image acting as support at various dates.

Watch the music video for “Viva Las Vengeance” and check out the full album and tour announcement below.

