ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Panic! At the Disco Announce New Album, Get Bloody in ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Video: Watch

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Stay calm! Panic! At the Disco has announced a new album and unveiled brand-new single “Viva Las Vengeance” on Wednesday (June 1), as well as its accompanying music video .

The campy visual features the band performing the raucous track on a variety show straight out of the 1960s. However, as the song progresses, frontman Brendon Urie finds himself being attacked by the instruments on stage. “Someone did me wrong/ Stole my favorite song/ Yes, it really hurt/ Stepped on every chord/ Fell on every sword/ Yes, Excalibur/ I don’t wanna be a diva/ I just wanna be free/ On a sofa with sativa/ Living the dream,” he sings, with things getting increasingly bloody until the piano devours him like something out of Little Shop of Horrors .

“Viva Las Vengeance” also serves as the title track and album opener to the act’s upcoming follow-up to 2018’s chart-dominating Pray for the Wicked , which is slated to be released Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The 12-track LP will also contain as-yet-unheard songs such as “Local God,” “Star Spangled Banger,” “God Killed Rock and Roll” and “Something About Maggie.”

Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie hinted of the upcoming album in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Panic! At the Disco will also hit the road this fall for an extensive tour of the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. The North American leg begins Sept. 8 in Austin with openers Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers, Beach Bunny and Little Image acting as support at various dates.

Watch the music video for “Viva Las Vengeance” and check out the full album and tour announcement below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Panic! At The Disco (@panicatthedisco)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Tiago PZK & Ozuna, Caloncho, Plus More

Click here to read the full article. First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Tiago PZK feat. Ozuna, “Nos Comemos” (Warner Music Latin/Grand Move Records) Tiago PZK and Ozuna have joined forces for the first time in “Nos Comemos,” a song about what happens when two people have crazy chemistry. Penned by the Argentine breakthrough artist and the Puerto Rican star, the track is an edgy, hard-hitting reggaetœn number produced by Big One in Miami and Buenos Aires. The collaboration happened organically,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Powered by ‘Stranger Things,’ Kate Bush Runs up Australia’s Singles Chart

Click here to read the full article. Stranger things are happening to Australia’s singles chart this week, as Kate Bush stages a dramatic return with “Running Up That Hill.” The iconic English singer reenters the ARIA Chart at No. 2 with “Running” (via Warner), her mid-‘80s hit which is resurrected in the fourth and latest season of Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things. Only Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), which enters a seventh week at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, outpaces “Running Up That Hill,” which finds a new high. Originally released as the first single from Hounds Of Love, “Running” peaked...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

St. Vincent Channels Her Inner Disco Queen on ‘Funkytown’ Cover for ‘Minions’ Soundtrack: Listen

Click here to read the full article. St. Vincent is ready to go to “Funkytown” — are you ready? The singer released her cover of the Lipps Inc. classic on Friday (June 3), which appeared on the forthcoming soundtrack for Dreamworks’ Minions: Rise of Gru soundtrack. The reimagined track, which was produced by Jack Antonoff — who additionally curated the soundtrack, and is featured on it alongside his band, Bleachers — sees the singer tapping into the song’s disco roots. Artfully placed autotune to her vocals and distorted strings sets the “Funkytown” cover apart from the original, while the video for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendon Urie
Person
Megan Fox
Billboard

How Ugly Primo Brought Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Album Cover to Life

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny dropped his most versatile album yet, Un Verano Sin Ti, on May 6, and though it was released in 2022, he assures that “the vibe for the album” was born while he was working on his 2020 set, YHLQMDLG. Unlike his previous LPs, including El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, his new studio album came with a promo plan that began in January on Instagram. Talks for the album’s cover art began as early as summer 2021. “He reached out to me with the idea of the cover and how he wanted it to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Let Go’ With Cover of Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Breakaway’

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 20 years since Avril Lavigne unveiled her debut album Let Go, which skyrocketed her to superstardom with songs such as “Complicated,” “I’m With You” and “Sk8er Boi” — proving to be the ultimate pop-punk princess with her lyricism, vocals and, of course, signature necktie. To celebrate her 2002 album, the singer took to Twitter to reveal a new edition of the LP, which includes a recording of “Breakaway,” written by Lavigne and recorded by Kelly Clarkson for the American Idol champ’s sophomore album, also titled Breakaway. “Celebrate 20 years of Let Go with the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Liam Gallagher Lands U.K. No. 1 With ‘C’Mon You Know’

Click here to read the full article. Liam Gallagher finds himself in a familiar spot this week: at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. With his latest leader, the British rocker has a fourth solo No. 1, and eleventh across his career, including his seven best-sellers with Oasis. C’Mon You Know (Warner Records) accumulates 70,000 chart sales in its first seven days, including 29,000 units on vinyl, to easily lead the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, the OCC reports. It’s a double hit of Gallagher as his live album Down By the River Thames, debuts at No. 4 Official U.K. Albums Chart this...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Rules Hot 100 Songwriters Chart, Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson Top Hot 100 Producers, Thanks to ‘Harry’s House’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated June 4), while Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson tie atop Hot 100 Producers, thanks to their work on Styles’ new album Harry’s House. The LP rockets in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. It earns Styles his third No. 1 – and biggest week in terms of units – following 2019’s Fine Line and his 2017 self-titled set. Styles leads Hot 100 Songwriters...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Disco#Rock And Roll#Excalibur#Little Shop Of Horrors
Billboard

Post Malone’s New Album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s been almost three years, but Post Malone‘s fourth studio album is finally here. The rapper dropped Twelve Carat Toothache, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, on Friday (June 3). The album contains a total of 14 tracks and a host of features. The set is led by singles “One Right Now” with The Weeknd, and “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch. Doja Cat appears in “I Like You (A Happier Song), while Gunna steps up to the plate on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song).” The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes also...
MUSIC
Billboard

Doja Cat Unveils ‘Vegas’ Music Video Ahead of ‘Elvis’ Film Release: Watch

Click here to read the full article. We’re just three weeks away from the release of the highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic, and Doja Cat raised the hype on Friday (June 3) with the release of her flashy “Vegas” music video. The previously released song, which interpolates Big Mama Thornton’s 1952 foundational rock and roll song “Hound Dog,” was the first taste of Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which is also set to feature songs from Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin, Eminem & CeeLo Green, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr. and many, many more. Doja debuted the single during her Coachella performances in April, and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Giant Vaping Animatronic Rat Joins Katy Perry’s Las Vegas ‘PLAY’ Residency

Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry has added yet another weird and wonderful creature to the manic menagerie of oddballs in her Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas residency. On Thursday (June 2), Perry posted a 40-second video preview of an oversized animatronic rat named Ratso who will join the dancing toothbrushes, anthropomorphic toilets and enormous rocking horses that populate her ongoing show at The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino. “Introducing…. RATSO the newest cast member of #PLAY a huge thank u to the iconic, best selling  @HarveyFierstein for lending his voice to the character,” Perry wrote alongside...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Deal Alert: Get a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+ With This Limited Promo

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Thinking about joining Paramount+? A free trial is the best way to test out a streaming platform to see if it’s a good fit — and if you’re a new to the streaming platform, you can receive a 30-day free trial thanks to a special promo that won’t last long. There are different ways to go about getting a free trial...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Billboard

Ichiko Aoba Announces 2022 World Tour: See the Dates

Click here to read the full article. Japanese singer-songwriter Ichiko Aoba is set to tour Europe and North America later this year. The folk singer and guitarist announced that she will be traveling to Europe in August and to the U.S. and Canada in October for her 2022 international tour. Ahead of her global trek, the 32-year-old artist will also perform alongside Phonolite Strings at the Blue Note Tokyo on July 21. “The world of Windswept Adan that I wrote two years ago remains vivid in my heart, and I feel that’s a precious thing for a creator,” she says. “Sailing in...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Post Malone, Polo G, Panic! At the Disco & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. It’s new music Friday, which means that streaming is glittering with fresh releases. Two rappers return — one with a highly anticipated album, the other with a single to whet fans’ appetites — while one of the figureheads of the emo resurgence is back with a flamboyant track. But which release was your favorite? Post Malone waited nearly three years to release the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, but it was well worth the wait. Malone dropped new LP Twelve Carat Toothache, which sees him not only collaborating with a talented pool of artists...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Into Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales & Soundtracks Charts

Click here to read the full article. The Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack debuts in the top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales and Soundtracks charts (dated June 11), alongside the hit film’s blockbuster opening in U.S. movie theaters. Both the soundtrack and film were released in the U.S. on Friday, May 27. Top Gun: Maverick starts at No. 2 on the Soundtracks tally and No. 7 on Top Album Sales. The set – bolstered by new songs from Lady Gaga and OneRepublic – launches with just over 21,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 2,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Kehlani’s ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ Tour Heading to Australia and NZ

Click here to read the full article. Kehlani is taking their Blue Water Road Trip tour into Australia and New Zealand in the early weeks of 2023. The Bay Area singer and songwriter will kick of their trek in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 20 followed by stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with a date in Brisbane to be announced “very soon,” according to Live Nation, which is producing the visit Down Under. Tickets go on sale June 3 at 9am local time, and earlier, on June 1 (from 11am), for My Live Nation members. The North America circuit of the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How Pitching ‘Weirder, More Queer Stuff’ Helped Ally Pankiw Direct MUNA’s ‘Silk Chiffon’ & More

Click here to read the full article. Ally Pankiw believes “a series of little moments” helped her realize her calling as a visual artist. After working as a choreographer and pursuing journalism at university, she gravitated toward broadcast and documentary studies. “I remember there was this moment where I was like, ‘Oh, I love shooting and editing stuff,’” says Pankiw, 35. “I wanted to create things that didn’t exist before.” Since then, the Toronto native has built quite the résumé, directing episodes of Hulu’s Shrill and The Great and working as a story editor on Schitt’s Creek. (She’s now developing a...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Stats That Put the Last Month’s Run of Dominant No. 1 Albums in Perspective

Click here to read the full article. After a relatively slow start to 2022 on the Billboard charts, the last four weeks have brought four consecutive No. 1-debuting sets on the Billboard 200 albums chart, each of which set a new mark for the best first-week performance of the year to that point — and each of which also notched double-digits’ worth of song debuts on the accompanying Billboard Hot 100. Future started the run in the chart week dated May 14, when his I Never Liked You set debuted with 222,000 equivalent album units moved, with all 16 of its...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Describes ‘Fighting For My Life’ During Training to Join Group

Click here to read the full article. The stories of the grueling nature of K-pop training regimes are legion. Countless hours of choreo and vocal rehearsals for the slim chance of making it to the stage, and, if things work out, catapulting to international stardom. And though she makes it look effortless on the group’s songs and videos, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé opened up to Vogue Australia about the nearly soul-crushing lengths she had to go through to join Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa on the quartet’s rocket ride to global domination. “I ended up fighting for my life, training for my life. Because...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Cute New Photos of 9-Month-Old Baby Wave

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is giving fans some updates on her youngest child, baby Wave. The rapper posted a series of new photos of her son to celebrate him turning nine months old. “Happy 9 months Wave!! My baby growing too fast on me,” she captioned the Instagram post on Saturday (June 4). In the sweet snapshots, Wave is seen rocking bling and showing off some curls. The images also capture the little one’s adorable eyes. Wave, who was born in September, is Cardi and Offset‘s second child together. Big sister Kulture, the couple’s first child together, is...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy