Zendaya Calls Tom Holland "the One Who Makes Me the Happiest" in 26th-Birthday Tribute

By Njera Perkins
 4 days ago
Tom Holland received the sweetest birthday message from his girlfriend, Zendaya, for his big 26th. On June 1, his Spider-Man costar shared a cuddly black-and-white photo via Instagram of the two looking quite smitten. "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," Zendaya wrote in her caption alongside...

purewow.com

Paris Hilton Gets Candid on Her Wedding & Her First Kiss with Carter: ‘I Get What I Want’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had the audience laughing, applauding and aww-ing at the newlyweds’ sweet interactions and stories about their life at the FYC@WB panel series on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank last week. The Paris in Love star was just as funny, witty and transparent as she is in her TV series, giving fans at the event a glimpse into her passions, work, love and life with her new husband.
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Cutout Gown at the MTV Awards Has the Most Intense Plunging Neckline

Jennifer Lopez is an award-show staple, known for creating pop culture fashion moments (see: the infamous Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards or the bedazzled Sean Jean tank and headscarf look at the 2000 MTV VMAs), and tonight she continued to carry that torch. The global superstar wore a leather cutout gown by Monot with a plunging neckline paired with dangling earrings and a diamond choker necklace. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she finished off the look with a simple black clutch.
POPSUGAR

7 Photos of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Low-Profile Romance

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have been together for almost a year, but the newly engaged couple are notoriously private about their romance. On May 31, Qualley surprised fans when she revealed that she and Antonoff are getting married. "Oh I love him!," she captioned a series of Instagram photos showing off her engagement ring with her fiancé.
Zendaya
Tom Holland
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
POPSUGAR

The Queen, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Send Birthday Wishes to Lilibet

Even though the festivities surrounding Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee are in full swing, the royal family took time out to wish Lilibet a happy first birthday on Saturday, June 4. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter was named after the queen, whom the little one met for the first time this weekend. Harry, Markle, Lilibet, and her big brother, Archie, 3, are all in England to join in the jubilee festivities alongside the rest of the royal family.
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
POPSUGAR

How the Cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" Made Those Flight Scenes Look So Real

The high-flying, high-intensity stunts were a signature part of the original "Top Gun," so it's no wonder "Top Gun: Maverick" features several sequences of incredible aerial stunts. With such realistic-looking sequences, it's easy to imagine the actors are actually flying during these scenes — and that's partially true! While they're obviously not actually the ones at the controls during these incredible maneuvers, the actors got to participate firsthand for added realism.
HOLAUSA

Eiza González looks stylish while on a coffee run

Eiza González is a fashion icon, whether she’s on the red carpet or out for coffee. The Mexican actress was photographed while out for coffee, wearing a summery dress and some sunglasses. RELATED: Eiza González opens up about her crossover success and calls Salma Hayek...
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Is Fierce In A White Crop Top & Cargo Pants Stepping Out In NYC: Photo

Hailey Bieber loves a crop top, that’s for sure! The 25-year-old model strutted her stuff in New York City on Friday in her ’90s-inspired best, rocking a white spaghetti strap cropped tank top and olive green wide-leg cargo pants. She again channeled off-duty ’90s supermodel with her accessories, wearing thin, oval-shaped sunglasses, running sneakers, and a beige shoulder bag, wearing her bronde locks down and lightly tousled.
POPSUGAR

Pippa Middleton and Husband James Matthews Are Expecting Their 3rd Child

Just a little more than a year after the birth of her second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are expecting again. Although Pippa has yet to comment on the news, multiple sources confirmed to People that the couple are pregnant with baby number three after Kate Middleton's younger sister revealed her baby bump at the Party at the Palace concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4. In addition to Grace, the couple also share their son, Arthur, who is 3.
Footwear News

Simone Biles Dreams of Vacation in Edgy Crisscross Crop Top & Pastel Pants With Hidden Shoes

Click here to read the full article. Simone Biles planned out her next dream getaway with her fans on Instagram today in a simple but effective outfit. The gymnast is certainly a humble jet setter, always on the go, always ready for the next adventure and making smart choices balancing comfort and style. The caption on the post reflects that sentiment, “Just looking forward to my next vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles seemed to be in a beachy mood, her outfit exploring summery themes with pastels. The athlete wore a cropped white halter...
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge looks stylish in orange Eponine coat for Cardiff jubilee celebrations

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish in a vibrant orange coat from Eponine as she arrived in Cardiff for day three of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Kate wore the bespoke coat from the London-based brand, which the royal has previously worn for official duties. She teamed the coat with her DeMellier bag and gold earrings from Welsh brand Spells of Love.
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

